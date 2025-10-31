Happy Halloween!

Personal Note

The game has been out for a month now, and I've gotten a lot of great feedback that helped to fuel this update. Thank you to everyone who played the game, told someone about it, streamed it, uploaded a a video about it, or left a review!New menus are here! One of the biggest requests I got was for menus to be able to track which pumpkins you've found and to be able to read letters after you'd received them. Thinking through that and playing around a bit, I decided to completely rework the in-game menu and added three new sub-menus for:I'm pretty proud of these and hope they make the game feel like a more complete and enjoyable experience.There are also some tiny bug fixes and additional bits of polish that went into this.Thank you for your patience as I worked on this larger update. I felt like I was really on top of updates when the game launched, and I was really excited to be able to address feedback within days. Since the game launched, a lot has changed in my personal and professional life and I haven't able to maintain the same time, focus, or vigor that I enjoying giving to game development.This month has been one of the longest feeling months of my life, and it feels like I last updated this game months ago. It felt like I was taking forever to get this update out. Now that it's released, I feel like I'm back to doing right by everyone who has supported me and the game.I hope you have a wonderful Halloween!