Midnight Mazesoba officially launched today, right on Halloween 2025! I’m so incredibly pleased to finally be able to release the game on Steam. I am a new solo developer and after participating in a few game jams over the years, Midnight Mazesoba is my first full-length, finished game. It has been quite the journey working on the game over the past 4 months, when I released an earlier version of the game as part of the 2025 Shovel Jam.



I want to say a big Thank You to everyone who wishlisted, favourited, followed, or purchased Midnight Mazesoba. Having your support was the ultimate encouragement and I am very grateful. With this first game launched, I am full of motivation to work on new projects. I will continue to support and update Midnight Mazesoba with minor features and bug fixes as well. If you liked Midnight Mazesoba and want to see more, please be on the lookout for more from Magistone Games as I continue to pursue this passion.

Thank you again, and enjoy!



