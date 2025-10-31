The Dark Ages

Back to a time where monsters prowl in every shadow and defenses were only whispered prayers. Be careful.... something new is lurking in the dark.

Humanity must hold on to their faith, standing together as one against their largest threat, the ancient and malevolent Vampires. Without it, some will succumb to madness, and others may embrace sin. A dark era is truly upon the town, and you must defend yourselves until dawn breaks once more.

The Dark Set

Added 100 new roles as part of the new Dark set.

The Dark set is punishing and difficult, with town lacking any reliable forms of elimination their only hope is to leverage voting to execute all horrors of the night.

The Vampires have held the world captive for decades as they slowly suck all life from it. You serve as one of humanity's last bastions of hope as they face extinction.

Spooky Haven

Haven is looking a little more dark.. and.. spooky?

Keywords

Remove is no longer considered an elimination.

Role Changes

Medium

Moved to the Dark Set.

Blood Fiend

Bleeding is no longer permanent.

Farmer

Now only has one Chunk of Meat (ayo)

Chunk of meat now redirects the closest Werewolf attack.

Death

Divine protection no longer triggers automatically.

Must now choose to spend souls to protect himself with divine protection.

Now starts the game with 2 souls instead of 1.

Inquisitor

Now compares capabilities once again instead of class.

Now learns which capability is shared by at least two of his targets.

Justice

Now only has 1 charge of Get Justice.

Plague Doctor

No longer infects his target's targets with plague.

Treant

Is now classed as manipulation.

No longer learns any information at night.

Root no longer has charges.

Can now transform a player into a tree.

Misc