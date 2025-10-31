 Skip to content
Major 31 October 2025 Build 20627259 Edited 31 October 2025 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Dark Ages

Back to a time where monsters prowl in every shadow and defenses were only whispered prayers. Be careful.... something new is lurking in the dark.

Humanity must hold on to their faith, standing together as one against their largest threat, the ancient and malevolent Vampires. Without it, some will succumb to madness, and others may embrace sin. A dark era is truly upon the town, and you must defend yourselves until dawn breaks once more.

The Dark Set

Added 100 new roles as part of the new Dark set.

The Dark set is punishing and difficult, with town lacking any reliable forms of elimination their only hope is to leverage voting to execute all horrors of the night.

The Vampires have held the world captive for decades as they slowly suck all life from it. You serve as one of humanity's last bastions of hope as they face extinction.

Spooky Haven

Haven is looking a little more dark.. and.. spooky?

Keywords

  • Remove is no longer considered an elimination.

Role Changes

Medium

  • Moved to the Dark Set.

Blood Fiend

  • Bleeding is no longer permanent.

Farmer

  • Now only has one Chunk of Meat (ayo)

  • Chunk of meat now redirects the closest Werewolf attack.

Death

  • Divine protection no longer triggers automatically.

  • Must now choose to spend souls to protect himself with divine protection.

  • Now starts the game with 2 souls instead of 1.

Inquisitor

  • Now compares capabilities once again instead of class.

  • Now learns which capability is shared by at least two of his targets.

Justice

  • Now only has 1 charge of Get Justice.

Plague Doctor

  • No longer infects his target's targets with plague.

Treant

  • Is now classed as manipulation.

  • No longer learns any information at night.

  • Root no longer has charges.

  • Can now transform a player into a tree.

Misc

  • The role data export now allows you to choose which set you would like to export.

  • Made the Town winning chime slightly louder.

  • Fixed several inconsistencies in the names of things (Elimination vote -> Execution, Clearing -> Grove etc).

  • Slightly increased the range at which you hear players at full volume (before volume starts to decrease due to distance)

  • Slightly decreased the range of player's voices.

