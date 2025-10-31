Bug Fixes

Small Upgrade Balance to reduce costs

Fixed softlock caused by purchasing AI Content Farm or Time Dilation Chamber and trying to max in order.

Fixed new achievements not showing up after deleting old saved data.

Updated save/load system to support older saves coming to the new version.

Fixed Everything All At Once achievement.

Updated the Can't be bothered achievement to work as soon as it happens.

Fixed VP not showing after tutorial

Fixed broken shop items not saving purchase status.

It's possible some saves might not work with the new achievements or systems. If you notice anything affecting these, please report them or delete your save (from title - options - delete save data), then restart your game. I'm trying my best to support old saves, so any feedback is helpful.

Thanks again for all your feedback today and happy vibing on Halloween!