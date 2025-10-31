Happy Halloween! Trick or Treat? Show us your support for free content! New Orphanage Map work continues at 200 Positive Reviews.
NEW UPDATE V 1.8
HALLOWEEN CONTENT
PLAYERS SERVER LOBBY RETURN BUG FIXED
NEW LANGUAGE UI MENU [ EASY SELECTION ]
LOBBY MENU LAYOUT UPDATE [ CLEANER LAYOUT ]
ROAD MAP UPDATED
STEAM AUTHENTICATION
HALLOWEEN DECORATED ENVIRONMENTS Halloween decorations we have added back to the levels for this Halloween event. We hope you enjoy this Halloween with your friends.
HALLOWEEN CHARACTERS
For the duration of the Halloween Event, you can play as Halloween Characters.
To access the new costumes, you need to create a Lobby, then select your character and choose the Halloween outfits. Wicked Witch Character
Pumpkin Cardboard Character
Clown Skeleton Character
Changed files in this update