Happy Halloween! New Orphanage Map work continues at 200 Positive Reviews.

NEW UPDATE V 1.8

HALLOWEEN CONTENT

PLAYERS SERVER LOBBY RETURN BUG FIXED

NEW LANGUAGE UI MENU [ EASY SELECTION ]

LOBBY MENU LAYOUT UPDATE [ CLEANER LAYOUT ]

ROAD MAP UPDATED

STEAM AUTHENTICATION



HALLOWEEN DECORATED ENVIRONMENTS Halloween decorations we have added back to the levels for this Halloween event. We hope you enjoy this Halloween with your friends.

HALLOWEEN CHARACTERS

For the duration of the Halloween Event, you can play as Halloween Characters.

To access the new costumes, you need to create a Lobby, then select your character and choose the Halloween outfits. Wicked Witch Character

Pumpkin Cardboard Character

Clown Skeleton Character



HALLOWEEN ACHIEVEMENTS



To unlock 2 New Halloween Achievements, you'll have to find 10 creepy Halloween Pickup Jack-o-lanterns hidden in both the Exorcist and Village Maps.





Happy Halloween from Celeritas Games