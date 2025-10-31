 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 Path of Exile New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20627209 Edited 31 October 2025 – 21:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween! Trick or Treat? Show us your support for free content! New Orphanage Map work continues at 200 Positive Reviews.

NEW UPDATE V 1.8

  • HALLOWEEN CONTENT

  • PLAYERS SERVER LOBBY RETURN BUG FIXED

  • NEW LANGUAGE UI MENU [ EASY SELECTION ]

  • LOBBY MENU LAYOUT UPDATE [ CLEANER LAYOUT ]

  • ROAD MAP UPDATED

  • STEAM AUTHENTICATION


HALLOWEEN DECORATED ENVIRONMENTS Halloween decorations we have added back to the levels for this Halloween event. We hope you enjoy this Halloween with your friends.

HALLOWEEN CHARACTERS

For the duration of the Halloween Event, you can play as Halloween Characters.

To access the new costumes, you need to create a Lobby, then select your character and choose the Halloween outfits. Wicked Witch Character
Pumpkin Cardboard Character
Clown Skeleton Character

HALLOWEEN ACHIEVEMENTS

To unlock 2 New Halloween Achievements, you'll have to find 10 creepy Halloween Pickup Jack-o-lanterns hidden in both the Exorcist and Village Maps.

Happy Halloween from Celeritas Games

Changed files in this update

Windows Holy Purge Content Depot 1844061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link