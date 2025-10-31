Chapter 5 is here!

Patch notes:

3 new Adventures in a new environment, with 3 bosses and dozens of new enemies and pieces of equipment

2 new playable characters (one is voiced by Stealthygolem - thank you!)

New NPC to unlock

2 new game modes to unlock

Difficulty rescaling - the enemies are weaker at the beginning of an adventure and a bit stronger toward the end of it

Added "Too young to die" option (a more casual way of playing)

Initial items from permanent passive skill will now always be wearable by character (if possible)

8 new achievements

So, this is the first build with the full game!

Right now I will focus mostly on two things:

Killing bugs and introducing improvements and Quality of Life adjustments (please report your ideas on Discord!) Translation to other languages.

I plan to release version 1.0 in January, if everything goes smoothly :).

Hope you enjoy the game! :)