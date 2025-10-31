 Skip to content
Major 31 October 2025 Build 20627135 Edited 31 October 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Chapter 5 is here!

Patch notes:

  • 3 new Adventures in a new environment, with 3 bosses and dozens of new enemies and pieces of equipment

  • 2 new playable characters (one is voiced by Stealthygolem - thank you!)

  • New NPC to unlock

  • 2 new game modes to unlock

  • Difficulty rescaling - the enemies are weaker at the beginning of an adventure and a bit stronger toward the end of it

  • Added "Too young to die" option (a more casual way of playing)

  • Initial items from permanent passive skill will now always be wearable by character (if possible)

  • 8 new achievements

So, this is the first build with the full game!

Right now I will focus mostly on two things:

  1. Killing bugs and introducing improvements and Quality of Life adjustments (please report your ideas on Discord!)

  2. Translation to other languages.

I plan to release version 1.0 in January, if everything goes smoothly :).

Hope you enjoy the game! :)

