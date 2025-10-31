Hey there guys and girls.

It has been a while since the last update but I was working the whole time. But my time was a bit limited in the last month.

The Main Quest is now 50 Quests strong and will end in the tropical lands where the next big update will take place.

Feel free to post any type of bug etc on the discord server as usual.

Thank you all for your patience :)

Update Notes Version 0.8.1

Additions:

+ Added: Green lands environment rocks

+ Added: Dark Forest environment rocks

+ Added: Snow Lands environment rocks

+ Added: Fog into the Dark Forest

+ Added: Crabs to sea shores

+ Added: More Villages filled with loot and AI (Monsters etc.)

+ Added: Sprint attacks to all weapon types

+ Added: Bow Combo

+ Added: A lot of quests

+ Added: Mount - Singa (Lion)

+ Added Monster: Seeker to the Dark forest

+ Added Monster: Stone Caller to green lands caves

+ Added: Character preview for the equipment window

+ Added item: Stone Caller's Screaming Gland

+ Added item: Wizard's Water

+ Added item: Seekers eye

+ Added item: Wizard's chalice

+ Added item: Grindun's Staff

+ Added item: Princess Tear

+ Added item: Crown of the ice king

+ Added item: Fractal ice shard

Removed:

- Removed: Researching in the inventory menu

- Removed: Monster waves (Reason: They are more disturbing than fun)

- Removed until finished: Dragon mother event

- Removed: Grindun NPC

Changes:

- Changed: Fighting system is changed to a root motion based fighting system with combos

- Changed: Enemies have more balanced health so you do not have the feeling of fighting golems

- Changed: better bow mechanics

- Changed: AI is reacting by hits more often to make a more fair fighting feeling (Bigger enemies needs bigger weapons to knock them back)

- Changed: Stamina cost for attacks is reduced

- Changes: Adjusted Boss Health

- Changed: You no longer have to place a research table to research new blueprints. You can do it directly in the inventory

- Changed: Head model for male characters

- Changed: Updated beard models for the new male head type

- Changed: Head model for female characters

- Changed: The character equipment and character stats are now placed to a seperate menu point for better overview

- Changed: Weapons do not loose durability anymore. Only tools and Armor have to be repaired over time

- Changed: Instead of always walk back to Grindun for a Quest you now have a green Soul that guides you through the Story which appears next to you

- Changed: Renewed the main questline (You will begin with a new questline even if you have a saved game)

- Changed: Monsters will no longer hit while run

Fixes:

- Fixed: The stone bihander has not the correct attacking range

- Fixed: Go into throw mode will work as blocking (Which is wrong)

- Fixed: You can equip a spear while holding a shield without having the Phallanx-Ability unlocked

- Fixed: Bosses will loose awareness of your presence at certain circumstances

- Fixed: You can be pushed or send to the air by enemy attacks

- Fixed: It is possible to kick enemies into the air or push them away with certain attacks

- Fixed: Eyebrow color is not changing when the haircolor is changed

- Fixed: Female Goblin, Goblin Archer and goblin sorcerer do not give any exp

- Fixed: Goblin Archer do not get in close combat mode

- Fixed: Wrong hair color after character respawns

- Fixed: Block animation will not be triggered when the attack animation is running

Known issues and missing Content:

- Houses are empty and will be filled in the next update

- Character face types are removed and only one facetype is present

- Balancing should be made much better

- Still missing sounds and effects