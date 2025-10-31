HAPPY HALLOWEEN! 🎃



🪄 New Features

🎨 Custom Images

You can now set any image from your PC on supported objects like picture frames!

Simply select the object, click on the CustomImage button and select any PNG or JPEG!

Shareable on the Workshop!



♻️ Undo / Redo

Made a mistake? Changed your mind?

Now you can undo and redo placement, rotation, deletion and recolor actions!





💡 Lighting Adjustment

Now you can ACTUALLY make the lighting pitch black (or super bright)!

Instead of just coloring everything black.



⚡ Dynamic Controls Display

A new floating controls display updates depending on what you’re doing — the right shortcuts are always visible.





🖼️ Dio Info Cards

Each Dio now includes an info card showing creator, creation/update times, and object count!

The Info Card can be found while viewing a Dio.



💅 UI Themes

MiDiO! now has multiple UI color themes!



🎨 Color Picker Improvements

The new color picker makes object customization super easy!





🎃 Seasonal Content

🕯️ Halloween Set

A spooky new collection of objects has arrived — pumpkins, cauldrons, skulls, coffins and more!



🧱 General Additions

✨ Dozens of new everyday furniture and decor objects

🗂️ Toggleable Object Sets – switch between Base , Halloween , and future themed packs

🖱️ Updated Object UI

🌗 Grid brightness now adjusts dynamically to scene lighting



🧰 Fixes & Improvements