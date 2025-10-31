PARTIES
This update includes the beginning of the long awaited parties refactor. There’s still a lot of issues that we’re working through, but when it’s fully working this is what you can expect to see:
You can now create parties while in a server, which will allow you to effectively invite friends to your existing game.
When you’re not in a server, inviting a friend will transport both of you to a new party home. In the future, you’ll have more customization options for your home and when joining a party you’ll be joining the host’s home.
In our most recent testing, there seems to be a few issues that make it not work most of the time. We'll be patching this in the coming days to make it more reliable than ever before.
EXTRACTION ALPHA
Visual improvements to the revive orbs
Added some visual effects for extraction points
Misc. improvements to loot crates
Adjusted some loot to lay flat
Reyn - opened up new areas in the lab
Reyn - reopened the new and improved reactor and control rooms of power plant
Reyn - Added more bot spawns
Reyn - Misc. mesh fixes
GENERAL CHANGES
Added the new Cyclotron Colonist Character and Weapon Skin Bundle
Spatial audio acoustics improvements
Removed obsolete voice chat output device settings
Removed collision from inaccessible vista objects on various maps
Changed files in this update