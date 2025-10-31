PARTIES

This update includes the beginning of the long awaited parties refactor. There’s still a lot of issues that we’re working through, but when it’s fully working this is what you can expect to see:

You can now create parties while in a server, which will allow you to effectively invite friends to your existing game.

When you’re not in a server, inviting a friend will transport both of you to a new party home. In the future, you’ll have more customization options for your home and when joining a party you’ll be joining the host’s home.

In our most recent testing, there seems to be a few issues that make it not work most of the time. We'll be patching this in the coming days to make it more reliable than ever before.

EXTRACTION ALPHA

Visual improvements to the revive orbs

Added some visual effects for extraction points

Misc. improvements to loot crates

Adjusted some loot to lay flat

Reyn - opened up new areas in the lab

Reyn - reopened the new and improved reactor and control rooms of power plant

Reyn - Added more bot spawns

Reyn - Misc. mesh fixes

GENERAL CHANGES

Added the new Cyclotron Colonist Character and Weapon Skin Bundle

Spatial audio acoustics improvements

Removed obsolete voice chat output device settings

Removed collision from inaccessible vista objects on various maps

AEXLAB

