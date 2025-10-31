 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20626955
Update notes via Steam Community

PARTIES

This update includes the beginning of the long awaited parties refactor. There’s still a lot of issues that we’re working through, but when it’s fully working this is what you can expect to see:

  • You can now create parties while in a server, which will allow you to effectively invite friends to your existing game.

  • When you’re not in a server, inviting a friend will transport both of you to a new party home. In the future, you’ll have more customization options for your home and when joining a party you’ll be joining the host’s home.

In our most recent testing, there seems to be a few issues that make it not work most of the time. We'll be patching this in the coming days to make it more reliable than ever before.

EXTRACTION ALPHA

  • Visual improvements to the revive orbs

  • Added some visual effects for extraction points

  • Misc. improvements to loot crates

  • Adjusted some loot to lay flat

  • Reyn - opened up new areas in the lab

  • Reyn - reopened the new and improved reactor and control rooms of power plant

  • Reyn - Added more bot spawns

  • Reyn - Misc. mesh fixes

GENERAL CHANGES

  • Added the new Cyclotron Colonist Character and Weapon Skin Bundle

  • Spatial audio acoustics improvements

  • Removed obsolete voice chat output device settings

  • Removed collision from inaccessible vista objects on various maps

AEXLAB

Changed files in this update

