- the outline shader is apparently causing critical rendering issues on some video cards with the new builds
- we've removed the outline shader for now
- we've also dropped the renderer from "forward plus" to the more lightweight, performant, and accessible renderer "compatibility"
- hopefully this resolves the rendering issue many players were having
- hopefully this will also increase the number of people who can play the game on old hardware (let us know on our Discord please!)
- we will add back some visual style that is compatible with the "compatibility" renderer
Version 0.72.00 notes for 31th of October update
Update notes via Steam Community
