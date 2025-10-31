 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20626945 Edited 31 October 2025 – 20:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Announcement:
  • the outline shader is apparently causing critical rendering issues on some video cards with the new builds
  • we've removed the outline shader for now
  • we've also dropped the renderer from "forward plus" to the more lightweight, performant, and accessible renderer "compatibility"
  • hopefully this resolves the rendering issue many players were having
  • hopefully this will also increase the number of people who can play the game on old hardware (let us know on our Discord please!)
  • we will add back some visual style that is compatible with the "compatibility" renderer

