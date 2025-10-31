Ahoy, Sailors!

For October's patch we have our fifth content pack, which features a new boat, new crew member inspired by Real Civil Engineer, new weapon, and balance updates! Don't forget to leave a review!

Patch Notes

Boats

✨New Boat: Crane Boat. A five-cargo vessel that provides a whopping 30% discount for upgrading outposts. Go wild!

Crew

✨New Crew Member: The Engineer — inspired by Real Civil Engineer! Specializing in balancing survivability with taking damage, The Engineer introduces a shield ability, as well as a new way to gain short bursts of rampage by getting struck by lightning!

✨New Mechanic Ability: Repairman. Fixing +0.15 hp/s. Replaces Fortifier.

Weapons

✨ New Weapon: Corroder. Shoots a circle of corrosive liquid, leaving puddles that deal damage over time. Upgrades increase fire rate. Larger puddles that deal double damage over time when maxed.

Spinner: Base rotation speed increased from 50°/s to 75°/s, decreased from +10°/s to +5°/s per level

Steam

✨New Achievements for unlocking the Crane Boat, the Engineer and the Corroder, and winning a run with the Corroder

Enemies

Goldfish: Increased coin value from 3 to 10

Lobster: Doubled knockback resistance

Big Jellyfish: Increased damage cooldown from 0.5 sec to 0.75 sec

Siren: Increased damage cooldown from 0.5 sec to 0.75 sec

Stay afloat,

-Idan