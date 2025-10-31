 Skip to content
Major 31 October 2025 Build 20626938 Edited 31 October 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ahoy, Sailors!

For October's patch we have our fifth content pack, which features a new boat, new crew member inspired by Real Civil Engineer, new weapon, and balance updates! Don't forget to leave a review!

Patch Notes

Boats

  • New Boat: Crane Boat. A five-cargo vessel that provides a whopping 30% discount for upgrading outposts. Go wild!

Crew

  • ✨New Crew Member: The Engineer — inspired by Real Civil Engineer! Specializing in balancing survivability with taking damage, The Engineer introduces a shield ability, as well as a new way to gain short bursts of rampage by getting struck by lightning!

  • ✨New Mechanic Ability: Repairman. Fixing +0.15 hp/s. Replaces Fortifier.

Weapons

  • New Weapon: Corroder. Shoots a circle of corrosive liquid, leaving puddles that deal damage over time. Upgrades increase fire rate. Larger puddles that deal double damage over time when maxed.

  • Spinner: Base rotation speed increased from 50°/s to 75°/s, decreased from +10°/s to +5°/s per level

Steam

  • New Achievements for unlocking the Crane Boat, the Engineer and the Corroder, and winning a run with the Corroder

Enemies

  • Goldfish: Increased coin value from 3 to 10

  • Lobster: Doubled knockback resistance

  • Big Jellyfish: Increased damage cooldown from 0.5 sec to 0.75 sec

  • Siren: Increased damage cooldown from 0.5 sec to 0.75 sec

Check out Real Civil Engineer's Videos!

https://youtu.be/0dvhTrtDpXA?si=TJBjFOABKRwcwLiI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RtsUlaQkag

Leave a review!

Please leave a review on the Nautical Survival Steam page, it really makes a difference and will help us reach a larger audience.

Stay afloat,
-Idan

Changed files in this update

