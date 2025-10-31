We are wrapping up a new feature, but had a couple of items that we could share early. Continuing the work on modding for the game.

As always, thank you for your incredible support and passion for Spaceport Trading Company. We'll see you among the stars—and now, in the workshop!

Updates

Modability Updates: More Data and UI elements can be modified Improved the ability to preview data for mod files Improved Localization for finding modable elements Improved Localization for Mods

A bit of work on Cargo and item quantity tracking

More UI Tweaks

Future Work

Mod Work: We will be keeping an eye on requests for enhancements to the modding options Looking to wrapping up the some warnings UI when mods that where used in a save are no longer active within the game



0.4.7 We are hoping to have the 2 year build available in the next week



Interested in Modding?