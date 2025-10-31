We are wrapping up a new feature, but had a couple of items that we could share early. Continuing the work on modding for the game.
As always, thank you for your incredible support and passion for Spaceport Trading Company. We'll see you among the stars—and now, in the workshop!
Updates
Modability Updates:
More Data and UI elements can be modified
Improved the ability to preview data for mod files
Improved Localization for finding modable elements
Improved Localization for Mods
A bit of work on Cargo and item quantity tracking
More UI Tweaks
Future Work
Mod Work:
We will be keeping an eye on requests for enhancements to the modding options
Looking to wrapping up the some warnings UI when mods that where used in a save are no longer active within the game
0.4.7
We are hoping to have the 2 year build available in the next week
Interested in Modding?
The Spaceport Trading Company Guide to Modding is available ->
