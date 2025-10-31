 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 Path of Exile New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20626798 Edited 31 October 2025 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We are wrapping up a new feature, but had a couple of items that we could share early. Continuing the work on modding for the game.

As always, thank you for your incredible support and passion for Spaceport Trading Company. We'll see you among the stars—and now, in the workshop!

Updates

  • Modability Updates:

    • More Data and UI elements can be modified

    • Improved the ability to preview data for mod files

    • Improved Localization for finding modable elements

    • Improved Localization for Mods

  • A bit of work on Cargo and item quantity tracking

  • More UI Tweaks

Future Work

  • Mod Work:

    • We will be keeping an eye on requests for enhancements to the modding options

    • Looking to wrapping up the some warnings UI when mods that where used in a save are no longer active within the game

  • 0.4.7

    • We are hoping to have the 2 year build available in the next week

  • Interested in Modding?

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2618711
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2618712
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2618713
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link