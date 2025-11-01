Greetings Commander,



The latest update has been released: Release v1.1.3 - Heiress



The Heiress is a renegade scion who siphons life from every kill and seizes control of enemy crew using her Hypnosis ability.



This update also includes a few UI improvements based on player feedback and a minor typo fix.

Version Number: Release 1.1.3

Content

New commander: Heiress

Text

Fixed typo in Hex Priest gold text

UI