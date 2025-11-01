Greetings Commander,
The latest update has been released: Release v1.1.3 - Heiress
The Heiress is a renegade scion who siphons life from every kill and seizes control of enemy crew using her Hypnosis ability.
This update also includes a few UI improvements based on player feedback and a minor typo fix.
Version Number: Release 1.1.3
Content
New commander: Heiress
Text
Fixed typo in Hex Priest gold text
UI
Added clickable menu button to in-game UI
Added "Show Version Info" checkbox to settings menu
Changed files in this update