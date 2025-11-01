 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20626717
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Commander,

The latest update has been released: Release v1.1.3 - Heiress


The Heiress is a renegade scion who siphons life from every kill and seizes control of enemy crew using her Hypnosis ability.

This update also includes a few UI improvements based on player feedback and a minor typo fix.

Version Number: Release 1.1.3

Content

  • New commander: Heiress

Text

  • Fixed typo in Hex Priest gold text

UI

  • Added clickable menu button to in-game UI

  • Added "Show Version Info" checkbox to settings menu

Changed files in this update

