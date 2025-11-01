GAMEPLAY AND VISUAL REVAMP

Redesigned mechanics, improved graphics, fully animated robot, new settings and bugfixes galore!

Graphical overhaul with rebaked lighting, fully animated MAIDAI, a few redesigned mechanics, new sounds, new game settings and lots of smaller adjustments and bugfixes.

Even though a lot has changed, the game remains true to its original form, maintaining its style, atmosphere, gameplay loop, lore (... with one small addition) - just looks better, plays better, is more readable and cohesive in its design. You can say this update is a remaster of sorts.

With that in mind: this update is mostly geared towards new players and existing fans of the game. There are a lot of changes and adjustments, but the overall gameplay experience stays pretty similar, so players that have already finished the game may not find the differences substantial enough to justify a full replay.

If you are interested in the story or lore of the game - there are no major changes, only one new looping cutscene played in place of the previous TIME’S OUT screen.

Unfortunately, because of the changes in the settings, a new settings file format had to be made. After you update the game, all of your settings will be lost and you’ll have to set them again. If you did not change the directory of your save file, your progress will not be reset.

INPUT6 v1.2.0 CHANGELOG

GAMEPLAY CHANGES:

Robot’s actions are now animated and emit sound

Added new behavior - robot can spawn turned away from the player, you have a fraction of a second to turn away from the robot to not be noticed

Redesigned the robot’s “running” behavior : Robot is animated and moves from its spawn point to player’s position Robot can run towards the player only after it is already spawned and only when it has straight, unobstructed path to the player Player automatically rotates towards the running robot Player cannot move while the robot is running towards them

When noticed by the robot the camera now automatically turns towards it and zooms in on it, also player cannot move (until the INPUT is switched) - spotting the robot is now way more obvious

Detecting whether a robot is in the player's view is now more accurate - raycasts now look for robot’s head and legs regions (different points in space depending on robot’s current pose)

Changed remotes’ spawn points probability - less often in office spaces on INPUT2

Added random quiet sounds emitted when robot changes its position

Added ‘rising tension’ sound - louder as time passes (in CLASSIC, EASY, NO_MINIGAMES and CHALLENGE game modes)

Balance changes

GRAPHICS CHANGES:

New fully animated robot model

Lighting overhaul: All lighting rebaked using physically based renderer - basically everything looks more realistic New light placement - most locations have been relit to create spookier atmosphere and make the environment easier to navigate - previously too many dark, hardly noticeable places/entrances, especially on INPUT3 New faux-volumetric light shader visible near light emitters

New animated and looping cutscene in a place of “TIME’S OUT” screen

UI changes: Updated controller input icons - slightly bigger and more readable New text placement method - less text jitter during slight on-screen changes Corrected text placement in menus Text-based UI has been visually unified - same style (color, font, size) for the same purpose Redesigned sound player UI in ARCHIVES + added audio transcription section Added manual section to the text file viewer in ARCHIVES

New procedural camera animations added under new head bobbing option called DYNAMIC

Added minor motion blur effect to smooth out camera movement (can be turned off in settings)

Added animations and screen effects when robot is running towards the player

Added support for more resolutions Added monitor frame graphic displayed at resolutions other than 4x3 aspect ratio (new part of CRT Overlay) Adjusted the intro cutscenes to 16:9 aspect ratio

Added screen glare effect to CRT Overlay

Shaders optimization and correction (some screen effects may look slightly different than previously)

Various textures adjustments

MISCELLANEOUS:

Updated the engine to Godot 3.6.2

Improved controller inputs detection

Optimized all 3D models

Optimized all shaders and screen effects

Added ability to skip all cutscenes

Changes in the intro cutscene: added audio transcription, recut/changed timing to better fit audio and added intended-but-missing details (like INP6 icon in the corner and audible robot name)

Changed default graphic settings

Added new settings: Motion Blur -> ON/OFF Fake Volumetric Light -> ON/OFF

Added support for additional screen and window size resolutions

Added DYNAMIC option to Head Bobbing setting

Reworked Rendered Resolution setting from fixed resolutions options to percent-based resolution multiplier

Changed the names of the options in the SETTINGS: Monitor Sounds -> CRT Sound Effects Monitor Effects -> CRT Overlay Custom Keybinding -> Custom Keyboard Keybinding

Changed the sound played when changing the Volume option (for a less irritating one)

Added sound feedback in Initial Settings menu when changing highlighted option

Changed options in Initial Settings menu and added information about the rest of the settings in Main Menu

The secret prize for completing the CHALLENGE mode now unlocks right after switching to unlocked INPUT6, not at the start of the final cutscene

Added a text hint to restart the game displayed after running out of time

Added a monitor flash of the factory line console in the outro to direct player’s attention towards the console

Updated manual sections in MAIN MENU, SETTINGS and ARCHIVES to explain possible actions more clearly

Updated and added new hints displayed in PAUSE MENU after losing the game

Changed the presentation slide texture in the conference room on INPUT2 (the previous one was from an older iteration of the game, whoops!)

Changed the directory of the secret reward to “REWARD” folder in game files directory - created after unlocking the reward

Moved third-party license information to new, separate window accessible from the Credits menu and added separate folder with third-party licenses text file in game files directory

Changed the directory of settings and save files, now in user/AppData/Roaming/GOOSTRONAUT/INPUT6

New settings and save files format - files from previous versions of the game will not work correctly

BUGFIXES:

Fixed a bug where the robot could catch the player on a locked INPUT

Fixed a bug where broken glass effect would stay on screen after resetting the game while on INPUT2

Fixed a bug with visible room culling on INPUT1 and INPUT3 - where players could see disappearing locations when walking between certain rooms

Fixed a bug where resetting game while on INPUT6 would not reset the timer

Changed input recognition in menus to include correct controller inputs

Mouse sensitivity is now independent from window size and resolution

Fixed a bug where after resetting the game the Remote UI animation would play without its first part

Fixed a bug where after resetting the game while on INPUT1 the Remote UI animation would not play at all

Fixed a bug where after playing the game for an extended period of time the sound in the Archives would not play (because of “clogged” audio buffer)

Fixed a bug where switching ‘Head Bobbing’ setting could switch ‘Invert Y’ setting

Fixed a bug where switching ‘Window Mode’ setting could gray out ‘Window Size’ option, even though the option was not blocked

Fixed a bug where ‘Game Mode’ setting would stay the same after resetting progress, even on modes locked behind progression, now the mode changes back to CLASSIC

Fixed cassette glitches visual effect - now displayed in correct resolution and in correct colors without visible texture compression errors

Fixed a bug where INPUT0 could show up at the very start of the game

Fixed a bug where the text in the ARCHIVES could be displayed outside of the table borders

Fixed a bug in the ARCHIVES where when a text file was viewed before an image the manual would display actions for the image viewer

Fixed a bug where the game would crash if the game was restarted after the robot noticed the player but before the player changed the INPUT

Fixed a bug where the FAST-FORWARD sound effect would play after single button tap

Fixed a bug in the ARCHIVES where after closing the file viewer in zoomed-in mode and opening the viewer again, the manual would only display actions for zoomed-in mode

Fixed a bug where the player could be randomly rotated after unlocking blocked INPUT

Fixed a bug where some inputs were ignored if two or more controllers were connected to the computer

Corrected textures errors (most of them related to downsampling or incorrect normals used in texture baking)

Fixed a bug where CRT overlay visual effect would render incorrectly on machines with certain graphics cards (couldn’t test on many different setups - a variation of this bug may still exist on some machines)

so…

Thank you to all of you who shared their enthusiasm about the game in their messages, e-mails, comments, videos, fanarts, theories and reviews!

… and also I’m sorry for being quiet and not responding to anyone.

Even though I’m not active online (and do not like to be), I still dabble in gamedev and other creative projects. I just do not post about them anywhere. That will most likely not change in the near future, it all depends on my mental health, which has not been the best lately. However, if I were to share anything regarding my gamedev projects, it would probably be on my YouTube channel.

Regarding the update: I worked on this version of the game on and off in my free time, without any rush. This is pretty much the version of the game I wanted to create from the start, but lacked the abilities to do so.

This is the last major update for INPUT6. I may release small patches to fix bugs I do not know about yet, but nothing significant.

Also: I got asked by some of you if I’m working on or plan to make a sequel to INPUT6. In short: no, at least not anytime soon. I do have a very promising idea on how to continue the story in an interesting way (although very different gameplay-wise), but it is waaay too ambitious and, considering the financial performance of INPUT6, frankly, does not make any sense to pursue. Still, never say never.

… and that is probably it for now. Once again, thank you all for playing the game and also for leaving constructive and honest (sometimes maybe a bit too honest) reviews!

Take care and until next time! :)