Finally moving to public release, in this update we have two new official campaigns!



The First:



God Games - A high-fantasy modern-day epic where different pantheons of gods (Greek, Norse, Egyptian, etc.) are real and vying for control over the mortal realm.



You'll start as the follower of a deity or pantheon of your choice set during an event known as the Pantheon Wars.







And the second campaign:



Forever DM: You take on the role of the Dungeon Master in a fantasy world. Even in a world of AI, you are still stuck in this role. For those of you who want to try out what it's like being a Dungeon Master / Game Master, or feel like playing around in the role, it'll be waiting.





Otherwise, we also now have the Campaign Creator available for use! There are some issues with AWS and the length of requests, but that is something I'm working on working with Amazon on the backend to fix.



In other news, I'm also working with Google to ensure that our usage of Imagen and other services continues to proceed without hitting quota! So look out for further backend improvements.



Lastly, the full patch notes for those who want them:



Skaldsong 1.4.4:

========

- Added new Campaign: God Games, a modern-day high fantasy war of the Gods.

- Added new Campaign: Forever DM, play as a DM in your AI-DM game.

- Added Campaign Creator tab to campaign select window.

- Added tab to Programmatic Start in campaign select window.

- Added append functionality to game rules, settings, genre, and gameloop edit tags.

- Added game master prompts can now add or edit lorebook entries.

- Added Add_Starter_Message tag for programmatic campaign creation.

- Adjusted game rules to (hopefully) remove omniscient character behavior.

- Adjusted Move_To_Location tag to be Move_Character_To_Location and Move_Party_To_Location.

- Adjusted tag parser to better differentiate actual tags and non-tags, preventing unwanted output to chat.

- Fixed context menu not highlighting over hovering.

- Fixed characters and locations not removing themselves from a faction when deleted.

- Fixed TTS Generating message not disappearing.