- New URP rendering pipeline for better graphics.
- Fix to support some uploaded finishables
What's new:
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Solitaire Windows Depot 748541
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Solitaire Mac Depot 748542
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Solitaire Linux Depot 748543
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update