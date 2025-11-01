Hey Survivors!

We just released a new update with balance improvements and several gameplay adjustments to make everything feel smoother and more polished.



⚙️ Adjustments & Fixes

Adjusted boss HP and damage

Buffed Sailor character

Adjusted enemy hit react overlay

Buffed melee weapons

Added new item and item icon

Adjusted color of enemy fleeing overlay

Adjusted Spring Arm and camera distance

Adjusted Zippy color

Adjusted text in UI

Adjusted weapon tags

Adjusted VFX of weapons

Adjusted weapon balance

Added new weapon to the game

Reduced Boss Worm speed

General overlay and camera improvements

🌊 Waves Update

Adjusted UI for 15 waves

Reworked all waves — now there are 15 waves with new timings and pacing

We changed the number of waves and increased their duration to improve the overall flow of the new mechanic currently in development, which will soon be available in the beta.



Thanks for playing! If you have any questions or want to report bugs, feel free to post here or on our Discord.