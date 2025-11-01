 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20626610 Edited 1 November 2025 – 00:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Survivors!

We just released a new update with balance improvements and several gameplay adjustments to make everything feel smoother and more polished.

⚙️ Adjustments & Fixes

  • Adjusted boss HP and damage

  • Buffed Sailor character

  • Adjusted enemy hit react overlay

  • Buffed melee weapons

  • Added new item and item icon

  • Adjusted color of enemy fleeing overlay

  • Adjusted Spring Arm and camera distance

  • Adjusted Zippy color

  • Adjusted text in UI

  • Adjusted weapon tags

  • Adjusted VFX of weapons

  • Adjusted weapon balance

  • Added new weapon to the game

  • Reduced Boss Worm speed

  • General overlay and camera improvements

🌊 Waves Update

  • Adjusted UI for 15 waves

  • Reworked all waves — now there are 15 waves with new timings and pacing

We changed the number of waves and increased their duration to improve the overall flow of the new mechanic currently in development, which will soon be available in the beta.

Thanks for playing! If you have any questions or want to report bugs, feel free to post here or on our Discord.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3575501
