Hey Survivors!
We just released a new update with balance improvements and several gameplay adjustments to make everything feel smoother and more polished.
⚙️ Adjustments & Fixes
Adjusted boss HP and damage
Buffed Sailor character
Adjusted enemy hit react overlay
Buffed melee weapons
Added new item and item icon
Adjusted color of enemy fleeing overlay
Adjusted Spring Arm and camera distance
Adjusted Zippy color
Adjusted text in UI
Adjusted weapon tags
Adjusted VFX of weapons
Adjusted weapon balance
Added new weapon to the game
Reduced Boss Worm speed
General overlay and camera improvements
🌊 Waves Update
Adjusted UI for 15 waves
Reworked all waves — now there are 15 waves with new timings and pacing
We changed the number of waves and increased their duration to improve the overall flow of the new mechanic currently in development, which will soon be available in the beta.
Thanks for playing! If you have any questions or want to report bugs, feel free to post here or on our Discord.
