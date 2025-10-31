We are pleased to announce that LabyrAInth is now available in Early Access! This is the first public release of the game, so enter the maze and show the world what you 've got!
New main feature: INFINITE GAME MODE
In INFINITE game mode, each level is different with incremental difficulty. Compete with other players in online leaderboards, get the fastest time on each level. Can you reach the top of the leaderboard?
Main updates:
New Infinite game mode
UI interaction with gamepad
Statistics and Achievements
Added game Credits Screen
Minor updates:
Game progression balancing
Game economy balancing
Blood effect on enemies
With the shield power-up active, the damage HUD is no longer displayed
Improved font for Asian texts
Improved trophy icons
Many UI improvements
Sound adjustments
Optimized performance
Fix 401/401 errors when switching offline/online game modes
Improved some traps
Many bugs and errors fixed
Coming soon
We are already working on the next developments, here's a little spoiler of what's coming soon:
Story Mode: new mode to discover the secret of LabyrAInth
New boss and enemies
New character upgrade system
This is just the beginning, we will continue to improve the gaming experience thanks to your feedback.
Invite your friends and beat them with your skills in the labyrinth! See you in the next update!
Changed files in this update