 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 Path of Exile New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20626605 Edited 31 October 2025 – 20:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We are pleased to announce that LabyrAInth is now available in Early Access! This is the first public release of the game, so enter the maze and show the world what you 've got!

New main feature: INFINITE GAME MODE

In INFINITE game mode, each level is different with incremental difficulty. Compete with other players in online leaderboards, get the fastest time on each level. Can you reach the top of the leaderboard?

Main updates:

  • New Infinite game mode

  • UI interaction with gamepad

  • Statistics and Achievements

  • Added game Credits Screen

Minor updates:

  • Game progression balancing

  • Game economy balancing

  • Blood effect on enemies

  • With the shield power-up active, the damage HUD is no longer displayed

  • Improved font for Asian texts

  • Improved trophy icons

  • Many UI improvements

  • Sound adjustments

  • Optimized performance

  • Fix 401/401 errors when switching offline/online game modes

  • Improved some traps

  • Many bugs and errors fixed

Coming soon

We are already working on the next developments, here's a little spoiler of what's coming soon:

  • Story Mode: new mode to discover the secret of LabyrAInth

  • New boss and enemies

  • New character upgrade system

This is just the beginning, we will continue to improve the gaming experience thanks to your feedback.

Invite your friends and beat them with your skills in the labyrinth! See you in the next update!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3672601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link