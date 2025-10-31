We are pleased to announce that LabyrAInth is now available in Early Access! This is the first public release of the game, so enter the maze and show the world what you 've got!

New main feature: INFINITE GAME MODE

In INFINITE game mode, each level is different with incremental difficulty. Compete with other players in online leaderboards, get the fastest time on each level. Can you reach the top of the leaderboard?

Main updates:

New Infinite game mode

UI interaction with gamepad

Statistics and Achievements

Added game Credits Screen

Minor updates:

Game progression balancing

Game economy balancing

Blood effect on enemies

With the shield power-up active, the damage HUD is no longer displayed

Improved font for Asian texts

Improved trophy icons

Many UI improvements

Sound adjustments

Optimized performance

Fix 401/401 errors when switching offline/online game modes

Improved some traps

Many bugs and errors fixed

Coming soon

We are already working on the next developments, here's a little spoiler of what's coming soon:

Story Mode: new mode to discover the secret of LabyrAInth

New boss and enemies

New character upgrade system

This is just the beginning, we will continue to improve the gaming experience thanks to your feedback.

Invite your friends and beat them with your skills in the labyrinth! See you in the next update!