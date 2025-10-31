- Added a new neighbor. Good luck!
- Added new sounds for various items
- Added two new achievements
- Added lilypads
- Updated & optimized clothing system. Players' clothing has been reset due to this
- Improved joining others' games, this should fix the rare issue where friends can't join eachothers' games
- Improved spraying
- Improved mushroom effect
- Improved some sitting animations
- Improved item breaking
- Items should no longer fall through pullable cabinets
- Updated tutorial
- Fixed npc bought alcohol bottles staying in the air and being takeable
- Fixed splash effect appearing twice when an item enters water
- Fixed autosave causing Seppos to appear in the player's car
- (hopefully) fixed players getting stuck in a black box when joining multiplayer
- Memory usage, stability & framerate optimizations
- Various other small fixes and changes. Likely new bugs too
Any new bugs you may encounter, please do report them on our discord or to bugs@ranelagames.com.
If you start getting lag spikes while playing the new content, disabling lumen should help. We're working on fixing this.
Thank you for your patience in waiting for the new update!
