Don't miss this discount. Surfers Code is now 20% off that's only $14.39 for a limited time for the greatest surf Adventure game of all time.

You can now play Surfers Code with your regular keyboard and mouse.

Until now it was only playable with a controller

This applies to both the demo and the main game

A controller is highly recommended

Explore, surf, adventure, chat with locals, find boards, and discover new breaks in Surfers Code now with your keyboard and mouse.

Become a great surfer by getting high wave scores and climbing the leaderboards. Explore and unravel the mysteries of the islands by visiting with quirky locals and finding out their stories, unlocking waves, getting new boards, and exploring new mysteries on a fast jet ski.

What lies out at the lighthouse?

What is the story behind this mysterious temple?

Should I eat the omelette at the campground?

What's the deal with the shipwrecked pirates?

Find out while discovering and surfing new breaks, exploring, and surfing in an awesome chill tropical paradise.

It is best played with a controller since the surfing is more fluid using a controller, but once used to it, the keyboard mouse play will have you shredding in no time.