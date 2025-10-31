 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 Path of Exile New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20626551 Edited 31 October 2025 – 20:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We’ve just released a small update for Geamana Village, focused on polishing the experience and fixing a few issues reported by players.

Here’s what’s new

Added

  • Added intro logos at the beginning of the game to make the transition smoother

  • Added a player controls section to help new players understand the basics

Fixed & adjusted

  • Reduced the vignette intensity for better visibility in darker areas

  • Fixed the bug where logs disappeared from the truck when the miner appeared

  • Fixed an issue where the lumberjack’s truck appeared to float

  • Sheep sounds are now quieter

  • Radio volume has been slightly reduced

  • Improved and refined some in-game text for better clarity

Thank you to everyone who shared feedback and bug reports so far!

If you’d like to suggest improvements or report new issues, join our Discord community here: https://discord.gg/hBf7t4hAGF

Thank you for playing and supporting the project!


Chainwolf Studio

Changed files in this update

Depot 3815001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link