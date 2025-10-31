Hello everyone,



We’ve just released a small update for Geamana Village, focused on polishing the experience and fixing a few issues reported by players.

Here’s what’s new

Added

Added intro logos at the beginning of the game to make the transition smoother

Added a player controls section to help new players understand the basics

Fixed & adjusted

Reduced the vignette intensity for better visibility in darker areas

Fixed the bug where logs disappeared from the truck when the miner appeared

Fixed an issue where the lumberjack’s truck appeared to float

Sheep sounds are now quieter

Radio volume has been slightly reduced

Improved and refined some in-game text for better clarity

Thank you to everyone who shared feedback and bug reports so far!

If you’d like to suggest improvements or report new issues, join our Discord community here: https://discord.gg/hBf7t4hAGF

Thank you for playing and supporting the project!



Chainwolf Studio