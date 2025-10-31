Hello everyone,
We’ve just released a small update for Geamana Village, focused on polishing the experience and fixing a few issues reported by players.
Here’s what’s new
Added
Added intro logos at the beginning of the game to make the transition smoother
Added a player controls section to help new players understand the basics
Fixed & adjusted
Reduced the vignette intensity for better visibility in darker areas
Fixed the bug where logs disappeared from the truck when the miner appeared
Fixed an issue where the lumberjack’s truck appeared to float
Sheep sounds are now quieter
Radio volume has been slightly reduced
Improved and refined some in-game text for better clarity
Thank you to everyone who shared feedback and bug reports so far!
If you’d like to suggest improvements or report new issues, join our Discord community here: https://discord.gg/hBf7t4hAGF
Thank you for playing and supporting the project!
Chainwolf Studio
Changed files in this update