Happy Halloween, traitors!
This spooky season, Betrayed gets haunted like never before.
With eerie map decorations, terrifying new map events, and a massive performance boost, this update brings both chaos and stability to the battlefield.
👻 Haunted Maps
Every map now features Halloween decorations – pumpkins, fog, and flickering lights set the mood
Seasonal ambience and spooky surprises await
Decorations stay until November 4th
🗺️ Traitor Map Events
Traitors can now trigger map events directly from the Blackmarket in the Traitor Room
Each map features a unique event that can completely change the match
Expect more events soon!
⚙️ Performance & Logic
Improved network code and logic systems for smoother matches
Async loading screen – no more flickering
Optimized item pickups and smarter widget tick handling
Many meshes merged into Instanced Mesh Actors
Nanite used for wall meshes
Office map has its cars back!
💥 Gameplay Updates
Refined shooting logic – feels more responsive
Weapon balance adjustments
Cannon and camera movement improved for clients
Cannonball stacks now show remaining ammo
Unarmed players can push others and point at things
New jump animation when cuffed – hands stay behind the back
🎙️ Voice Chat & Interaction
Voice chat improved again for clarity
New host menu: mute players or kick as host
🌟 UI & Extras
Win screen reworked
Credits updated
Easter eggs added to the Office map – find them if you can!
🩸 Play now and survive the haunted nights of Betrayed!
Changed files in this update