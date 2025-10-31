 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 Path of Exile New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20626533 Edited 31 October 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween, traitors!

This spooky season, Betrayed gets haunted like never before.

With eerie map decorations, terrifying new map events, and a massive performance boost, this update brings both chaos and stability to the battlefield.

👻 Haunted Maps

  • Every map now features Halloween decorations – pumpkins, fog, and flickering lights set the mood

  • Seasonal ambience and spooky surprises await

  • Decorations stay until November 4th

🗺️ Traitor Map Events

  • Traitors can now trigger map events directly from the Blackmarket in the Traitor Room

  • Each map features a unique event that can completely change the match

  • Expect more events soon!

⚙️ Performance & Logic

  • Improved network code and logic systems for smoother matches

  • Async loading screen – no more flickering

  • Optimized item pickups and smarter widget tick handling

  • Many meshes merged into Instanced Mesh Actors

  • Nanite used for wall meshes

  • Office map has its cars back!

💥 Gameplay Updates

  • Refined shooting logic – feels more responsive

  • Weapon balance adjustments

  • Cannon and camera movement improved for clients

  • Cannonball stacks now show remaining ammo

  • Unarmed players can push others and point at things

  • New jump animation when cuffed – hands stay behind the back

🎙️ Voice Chat & Interaction

  • Voice chat improved again for clarity

  • New host menu: mute players or kick as host

🌟 UI & Extras

  • Win screen reworked

  • Credits updated

  • Easter eggs added to the Office map – find them if you can!

🩸 Play now and survive the haunted nights of Betrayed!


Trick or Traitor?

Changed files in this update

Depot 2873491
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link