Happy Halloween, traitors!

This spooky season, Betrayed gets haunted like never before.

With eerie map decorations, terrifying new map events, and a massive performance boost, this update brings both chaos and stability to the battlefield.

👻 Haunted Maps

Every map now features Halloween decorations – pumpkins, fog, and flickering lights set the mood

Seasonal ambience and spooky surprises await

Decorations stay until November 4th

🗺️ Traitor Map Events

Traitors can now trigger map events directly from the Blackmarket in the Traitor Room

Each map features a unique event that can completely change the match

Expect more events soon!

⚙️ Performance & Logic

Improved network code and logic systems for smoother matches

Async loading screen – no more flickering

Optimized item pickups and smarter widget tick handling

Many meshes merged into Instanced Mesh Actors

Nanite used for wall meshes

Office map has its cars back!

💥 Gameplay Updates

Refined shooting logic – feels more responsive

Weapon balance adjustments

Cannon and camera movement improved for clients

Cannonball stacks now show remaining ammo

Unarmed players can push others and point at things

New jump animation when cuffed – hands stay behind the back

🎙️ Voice Chat & Interaction

Voice chat improved again for clarity

New host menu: mute players or kick as host

🌟 UI & Extras

Win screen reworked

Credits updated

Easter eggs added to the Office map – find them if you can!

🩸 Play now and survive the haunted nights of Betrayed!



Trick or Traitor?