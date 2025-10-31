Changes:
- added an "error" sound when trying to sprint or crouch when said abilities are not yet unlocked
- made it easier to pull leaves from under the greenhouse benches
Fixes:
- it's no longer possible to push leaves into the garage before unlocking it making them impossible to collect
- included crouch binding in PC controls scheme
Patch v1.0.3
Update notes via Steam Community
