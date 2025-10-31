⚙️ Gameplay Improvements
🧭 Added auto-rotation and height adjustment to the camera when targeting enemies.
💨 Fixed an issue where stamina wouldn’t recover automatically after certain events.
🧱 Expanded respawn distances so monsters now require more distance from their spawn point before re-spawning.
⚔️ Combat & Weapons
💀 Added status bars to regular monsters.
🛠️ Introduced a new weapon type — the Hammer, featuring a completely unique playstyle and animation set:
⚔️ Deals higher damage but swings more slowly.
💪 Includes a custom holding animation that syncs with movement.
🛡️ Features a unique blocking animation, different from the sword’s parry.
🎬 Added 3 new attack animations with a fixed range.
🌀 Rolling is slightly slower while using the hammer.
🩸 Added a 15% bleed chance to all swords for better balance with the hammer.
✨ Added special animations for unique weapons.
👹 Enemies & AI
🧠 Improved boss AI behavior to make reactions more natural and challenging.
💪 Increased base health for all enemies to balance the hammer’s strength and sword bleed effects.
⚰️ Fixed cases where enemies could still take or deal damage after death.
🧼 All negative status effects now clear automatically when an enemy or boss dies.
💥 Fixed Sandman and Stone Golem projectile attacks.
🌌 World & Visuals
💎 Adjusted the methods of obtaining the Green Shard and Healing Core.
✨ Improved lootable item VFX for better visibility and feedback.
💡 Fixed unusual UV movement on certain floor surfaces.
🧱 Fixed missing collisions in specific world areas.
🌤️ Adjusted lighting levels in several locations for better atmosphere.
🎵 Added music to both the death screen and the enemy-defeated screen.
🔊 Added sound effects (SFX) for both player and enemy deaths.
💥 Added new visual effects (VFX) for hits, damage taken, and death animations.
📦 Marked equipped items in the inventory selection box for easier identification.
Changed files in this update