31 October 2025 Build 20626511 Edited 31 October 2025 – 20:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚙️ Gameplay Improvements

  • 🧭 Added auto-rotation and height adjustment to the camera when targeting enemies.

  • 💨 Fixed an issue where stamina wouldn’t recover automatically after certain events.

  • 🧱 Expanded respawn distances so monsters now require more distance from their spawn point before re-spawning.

⚔️ Combat & Weapons

  • 💀 Added status bars to regular monsters.

  • 🛠️ Introduced a new weapon type — the Hammer, featuring a completely unique playstyle and animation set:

    • ⚔️ Deals higher damage but swings more slowly.

    • 💪 Includes a custom holding animation that syncs with movement.

    • 🛡️ Features a unique blocking animation, different from the sword’s parry.

    • 🎬 Added 3 new attack animations with a fixed range.

    • 🌀 Rolling is slightly slower while using the hammer.

  • 🩸 Added a 15% bleed chance to all swords for better balance with the hammer.

  • ✨ Added special animations for unique weapons.

👹 Enemies & AI

  • 🧠 Improved boss AI behavior to make reactions more natural and challenging.

  • 💪 Increased base health for all enemies to balance the hammer’s strength and sword bleed effects.

  • ⚰️ Fixed cases where enemies could still take or deal damage after death.

  • 🧼 All negative status effects now clear automatically when an enemy or boss dies.

  • 💥 Fixed Sandman and Stone Golem projectile attacks.

🌌 World & Visuals

  • 💎 Adjusted the methods of obtaining the Green Shard and Healing Core.

  • ✨ Improved lootable item VFX for better visibility and feedback.

  • 💡 Fixed unusual UV movement on certain floor surfaces.

  • 🧱 Fixed missing collisions in specific world areas.

  • 🌤️ Adjusted lighting levels in several locations for better atmosphere.

  • 🎵 Added music to both the death screen and the enemy-defeated screen.

  • 🔊 Added sound effects (SFX) for both player and enemy deaths.

  • 💥 Added new visual effects (VFX) for hits, damage taken, and death animations.

  • 📦 Marked equipped items in the inventory selection box for easier identification.

