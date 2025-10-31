 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20626503 Edited 1 November 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Camera Shake: Explosions and impacts now come with dynamic camera shakes for a more immersive experience.

  • Lighting System: Improved illumination and light rendering.

  • Purple Weapon Update: Refined visuals and a slight damage increase.

  • Red Weapon Ships: New sprite design.

  • Stage 1 Boss Adjustment: The Green Boss now fires 4 missiles instead of 6 to improve difficulty balance.

  • Audio Fix: Resolved an issue where sounds could still play even when volume was set to 0.

  • Defensive Drone Upgrade: Drones can now intercept and destroy incoming enemy missiles.

  • Stage 3 Visuals: Enhanced background visuals.

  • Miscellaneous Fixes: Numerous small tweaks, polish, and bug fixes throughout the game.

    Thank you to all beta testers! Join our discord if you'd like to contribute!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3613241
