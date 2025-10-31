Camera Shake: Explosions and impacts now come with dynamic camera shakes for a more immersive experience.
Lighting System: Improved illumination and light rendering.
Purple Weapon Update: Refined visuals and a slight damage increase.
Red Weapon Ships: New sprite design.
Stage 1 Boss Adjustment: The Green Boss now fires 4 missiles instead of 6 to improve difficulty balance.
Audio Fix: Resolved an issue where sounds could still play even when volume was set to 0.
Defensive Drone Upgrade: Drones can now intercept and destroy incoming enemy missiles.
Stage 3 Visuals: Enhanced background visuals.
Miscellaneous Fixes: Numerous small tweaks, polish, and bug fixes throughout the game.
Thank you to all beta testers! Join our discord if you'd like to contribute!
Update v0.6.2
