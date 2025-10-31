Camera Shake: Explosions and impacts now come with dynamic camera shakes for a more immersive experience.

Lighting System: Improved illumination and light rendering.

Purple Weapon Update: Refined visuals and a slight damage increase.

Red Weapon Ships: New sprite design.

Stage 1 Boss Adjustment: The Green Boss now fires 4 missiles instead of 6 to improve difficulty balance.

Audio Fix: Resolved an issue where sounds could still play even when volume was set to 0.

Defensive Drone Upgrade: Drones can now intercept and destroy incoming enemy missiles.

Stage 3 Visuals: Enhanced background visuals.