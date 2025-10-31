Well, the Halloween update was a couple weeks early, so here's a more... par-for-the-course update.

First, the game supports cloud saves. (I thought it did before, but they were disabled. Whoops!) Please let me know if you have trouble with this. If you do, my excuse is that the game is still in Early Access.

Also, a couple other bug fixes, tweaks, and optimizations that might make the game run more smoothly.

New course soon. It involves a series of tubes.

Happy Tiring!