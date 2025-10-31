An update on Halloween! No event, but have this code for a new ship design, good until 11/17: "All I got for halloween was this lame skin" (Note: if you also play mobile, this skin won't work until 0.71.0.1).

New temporary code good until 11/14: "I really need extra AI Points to afford the new spliced crew upgrade"

New Reactor system after Overdrives

New Fleet Galaxy content (Unlocked by reinforcing with all G6 artifact upgrades purchased)

New late game Reinforce upgrades (players above 133 will be treated as if they were at 133 on first reinforce)

Sectors up to 142 and new upgrades for most systems

Capital turret power now has a bigger grace period when destroyed, equal to the enemy weapon charge time

Several Galaxy 6 artifact upgrades slightly reduced (fixture speed the most)

If you had over 700 highest corruption it has been reset to 700 as your highest

Corruption cap got too high too easily, upgrades for it reduced across the board

New AI upgrade for Spliced Crew infusion auto buy

Fighter targeting settings are now a priority list instead of just one target

Slightly improved fighter damage per pass numbers on tooltip

Capital part target icons turn red when destroyed and gradually go back to white to when restored

UT Cruiser single tank increased fire rate instead of damage and more block %

R1 Void Device Smart Upgrade now discards the previous shard tier instead of just swapping it out

Added tooltip to fleet galaxy Artifacts and Scrap that show how much you gained this current run

Galaxy 6 F1 Node unlock cost reduced so it makes more sense to get right away

Galaxy 2 and 3 RM node cost reduced so it makes more sense to get at all

Improved readability of shard resonance amount and the dots for slots they go in

Improved synth module popup position and sizing to not cover things

Base building auto buys now work offline but only up to 100 cycles of buying