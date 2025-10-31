Version 0.71.0
An update on Halloween! No event, but have this code for a new ship design, good until 11/17: "All I got for halloween was this lame skin" (Note: if you also play mobile, this skin won't work until 0.71.0.1).
New Content
Sectors up to 142 and new upgrades for most systems
New late game Reinforce upgrades (players above 133 will be treated as if they were at 133 on first reinforce)
New Fleet Galaxy content (Unlocked by reinforcing with all G6 artifact upgrades purchased)
New Reactor system after Overdrives
New temporary code good until 11/14: "I really need extra AI Points to afford the new spliced crew upgrade"
Balance Changes
Corruption cap got too high too easily, upgrades for it reduced across the board
If you had over 700 highest corruption it has been reset to 700 as your highest
Several Galaxy 6 artifact upgrades slightly reduced (fixture speed the most)
Early Tether warps starting difficulty and charge time increased, discharge time decreased
Reduced late game enemy capital Reactive Armor decay time in general
Capital turret power now has a bigger grace period when destroyed, equal to the enemy weapon charge time
Spliced Phenomenologist Xyloquant upgrades changed to shard drop amount
Other Changes
New AI upgrade for Spliced Crew infusion auto buy
Fighter targeting settings are now a priority list instead of just one target
Slightly improved fighter damage per pass numbers on tooltip
Capital part target icons turn red when destroyed and gradually go back to white to when restored
UT Cruiser single tank increased fire rate instead of damage and more block %
R1 Void Device Smart Upgrade now discards the previous shard tier instead of just swapping it out
Added tooltip to fleet galaxy Artifacts and Scrap that show how much you gained this current run
Galaxy 6 F1 Node unlock cost reduced so it makes more sense to get right away
Galaxy 2 and 3 RM node cost reduced so it makes more sense to get at all
Improved readability of shard resonance amount and the dots for slots they go in
Improved synth module popup position and sizing to not cover things
Base building auto buys now work offline but only up to 100 cycles of buying
Added "Paste From Clipboard" button to settings code entry
Fixes
Potentially fixed UT reward window being ultrawide in some cases
Fixed offline gains box sizing
Fixed reactor UI sometimes not showing all information
Fixed Core upgrade display prices going off the button
(Mobile) Add buttons to paste into username/password fields for cloud accounts
(Mobile) Fix VDevice tooltip errors
Tons of other minor fixes
Changed files in this update