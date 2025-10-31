 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2 Path of Exile
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 31 October 2025 Build 20626328 Edited 31 October 2025 – 18:46:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.71.0

An update on Halloween! No event, but have this code for a new ship design, good until 11/17: "All I got for halloween was this lame skin" (Note: if you also play mobile, this skin won't work until 0.71.0.1).

New Content

  • Sectors up to 142 and new upgrades for most systems

  • New late game Reinforce upgrades (players above 133 will be treated as if they were at 133 on first reinforce)

  • New Fleet Galaxy content (Unlocked by reinforcing with all G6 artifact upgrades purchased)

  • New Reactor system after Overdrives

  • New temporary code good until 11/14: "I really need extra AI Points to afford the new spliced crew upgrade"

Balance Changes

  • Corruption cap got too high too easily, upgrades for it reduced across the board

  • If you had over 700 highest corruption it has been reset to 700 as your highest

  • Several Galaxy 6 artifact upgrades slightly reduced (fixture speed the most)

  • Early Tether warps starting difficulty and charge time increased, discharge time decreased

  • Reduced late game enemy capital Reactive Armor decay time in general

  • Capital turret power now has a bigger grace period when destroyed, equal to the enemy weapon charge time

  • Spliced Phenomenologist Xyloquant upgrades changed to shard drop amount

Other Changes

  • New AI upgrade for Spliced Crew infusion auto buy

  • Fighter targeting settings are now a priority list instead of just one target

  • Slightly improved fighter damage per pass numbers on tooltip

  • Capital part target icons turn red when destroyed and gradually go back to white to when restored

  • UT Cruiser single tank increased fire rate instead of damage and more block %

  • R1 Void Device Smart Upgrade now discards the previous shard tier instead of just swapping it out

  • Added tooltip to fleet galaxy Artifacts and Scrap that show how much you gained this current run

  • Galaxy 6 F1 Node unlock cost reduced so it makes more sense to get right away

  • Galaxy 2 and 3 RM node cost reduced so it makes more sense to get at all

  • Improved readability of shard resonance amount and the dots for slots they go in

  • Improved synth module popup position and sizing to not cover things

  • Base building auto buys now work offline but only up to 100 cycles of buying

  • Added "Paste From Clipboard" button to settings code entry

Fixes

  • Potentially fixed UT reward window being ultrawide in some cases

  • Fixed offline gains box sizing

  • Fixed reactor UI sometimes not showing all information

  • Fixed Core upgrade display prices going off the button

  • (Mobile) Add buttons to paste into username/password fields for cloud accounts

  • (Mobile) Fix VDevice tooltip errors

  • Tons of other minor fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2471101
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2471102
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 2471103
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link