We are incredibly excited to announce that Ephemeral Art: Shapeweaver is officially launched on Steam! Dive into a mesmerizing 2D digital playground where you can create interactive, physics-driven art with shapes, color, and motion — no artistic skill required!
🚀 Launch Offer: Grab Your Discount!
To celebrate our launch, we're offering a special deal! For a limited time, you can get Ephemeral Art: Shapeweaver and its DLC at 15% OFF!
Offer Ends: November 14th, 2025
Don't miss this chance to unleash your inner artist (or chaos-creator!) at a fantastic price.
✨ Try Before You Buy: The Free Demo is Live!
Curious to see what the Shapeweaver is all about? We've also launched a FREE Demo on Steam!
Experience the core sandbox mechanics.
Play with a selection of shapes, tools, and effects.
See how easy it is to craft relaxing visual spectacles or chaotic, colorful explosions!
The demo gives you a taste of the endless possibilities awaiting you in the full version.
Download the Demo: Just head to the Steam page and hit the "Download Demo" button!
🎨 What Awaits You in Shapeweaver?
Endless Creation: Use over a dozen tools to draw, fuse, unfuse, break, and animate shapes.
Physics Sandbox: Control gravity, set shapes in orbit, or let them float weightlessly.
Customization: Tailor your experience with over 30 animated backgrounds, customizable UI, and unique visual effects.
Relax & Experiment: With creations destined to fade, there's no pressure — just freedom to explore and create something ephemeral and beautiful.
We can't wait to see what you Shapeweavers can come up with!
➡️ Play the Demo or Buy Now:
