We are incredibly excited to announce that Ephemeral Art: Shapeweaver is officially launched on Steam! Dive into a mesmerizing 2D digital playground where you can create interactive, physics-driven art with shapes, color, and motion — no artistic skill required!

​🚀 Launch Offer: Grab Your Discount!

​To celebrate our launch, we're offering a special deal! For a limited time, you can get Ephemeral Art: Shapeweaver and its DLC at 15% OFF!

​Offer Ends: November 14th, 2025

​Don't miss this chance to unleash your inner artist (or chaos-creator!) at a fantastic price.

​✨ Try Before You Buy: The Free Demo is Live!

​Curious to see what the Shapeweaver is all about? We've also launched a FREE Demo on Steam!

​Experience the core sandbox mechanics.

​Play with a selection of shapes, tools, and effects.

​See how easy it is to craft relaxing visual spectacles or chaotic, colorful explosions!

​The demo gives you a taste of the endless possibilities awaiting you in the full version.

​Download the Demo: Just head to the Steam page and hit the "Download Demo" button!

​🎨 What Awaits You in Shapeweaver?

​ Endless Creation: Use over a dozen tools to draw, fuse, unfuse, break, and animate shapes.

​ Physics Sandbox: Control gravity, set shapes in orbit, or let them float weightlessly.

​ Customization: Tailor your experience with over 30 animated backgrounds, customizable UI, and unique visual effects.

​Relax & Experiment: With creations destined to fade, there's no pressure — just freedom to explore and create something ephemeral and beautiful.

​We can't wait to see what you Shapeweavers can come up with!

​➡️ Play the Demo or Buy Now: