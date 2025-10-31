 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20626320 Edited 1 November 2025 – 11:39:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We are incredibly excited to announce that Ephemeral Art: Shapeweaver is officially launched on Steam! Dive into a mesmerizing 2D digital playground where you can create interactive, physics-driven art with shapes, color, and motion — no artistic skill required!

​🚀 Launch Offer: Grab Your Discount!

​To celebrate our launch, we're offering a special deal! For a limited time, you can get Ephemeral Art: Shapeweaver and its DLC at 15% OFF!

  • Offer Ends: November 14th, 2025

​Don't miss this chance to unleash your inner artist (or chaos-creator!) at a fantastic price.

​✨ Try Before You Buy: The Free Demo is Live!

​Curious to see what the Shapeweaver is all about? We've also launched a FREE Demo on Steam!

  • ​Experience the core sandbox mechanics.

  • ​Play with a selection of shapes, tools, and effects.

  • ​See how easy it is to craft relaxing visual spectacles or chaotic, colorful explosions!

​The demo gives you a taste of the endless possibilities awaiting you in the full version.

  • Download the Demo: Just head to the Steam page and hit the "Download Demo" button!

​🎨 What Awaits You in Shapeweaver?

  • Endless Creation: Use over a dozen tools to draw, fuse, unfuse, break, and animate shapes.

  • Physics Sandbox: Control gravity, set shapes in orbit, or let them float weightlessly.

  • Customization: Tailor your experience with over 30 animated backgrounds, customizable UI, and unique visual effects.

  • Relax & Experiment: With creations destined to fade, there's no pressure — just freedom to explore and create something ephemeral and beautiful.

​We can't wait to see what you Shapeweavers can come up with!

​➡️ Play the Demo or Buy Now:

