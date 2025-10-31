0.15.0.0

To start, the nosteamworks depot has been removed and merged with the normal default depot. There was a bug that was causing the game to stay running in the background rarely if run through steam, and I believe this should at least help fix it.

If not, the game is now runnable directly through the file browser now, where it wasn't before. Thanks.

Additions:

- You can now double click on items to add them to the raid staples list on Hero Info popups and pins. Double clicking equipment will make the hero equip them as well.

- New Mission! Champion's Corner: Tournaments now run every week, and negatively impact the guild if you don't come in at least third. Build a Hero Lodge in your guild with a combined stat total of over 4.0 to win.

Other Changes:

- The Dungeon Map and Torch recipe has been flipped back again, sorry. I want relic recipes to all start with a refined material to make recipes more consistent.

- Holding mouse to move the scrollbar now only works if you're currently dragging something.

- Cleaned up a lot of text positioning to be more consistent.

- Receiving a rarer drop from an order now displays an alert!

- Heroes will no longer ask for training to unlock skills before they can even use the skill.

- Some text has been changed slightly.

- Tournament teams when signing up will now default to the last team that entered a tournament.

- When editing guilds with the bulk editor, furniture is no longer clamped to the room grid if the room selection is off. Holding control now unselects rooms and furniture, and holding shift will allow you to select more than one section at a time.

- The hero portrait on popups now updates all the time, not hourly.

- When double clicking on a Skeletal Hero in the item storage to add them to a start raid popup, the selection will now skip raiding skeletal heroes.

Balance:

- Automatic scrapping (when the item storage is full) now scraps for the selling price of the Scavenger at the moment. (Technically a notable buff, at base this was 0.5x and now it is 0.7x at base.)

- Cramped-In-Castle's mission now requires an upgrade to Advanced for both the workshop and the gymnasium. Haunted Halls now also requires 3000 guild rating.

- Further order scale refinements.

- Enemies in tournaments now scale up slower, the level is now only decided when the tournament starts, too.

- Relic and furniture drops can now only be obtained with orders. When the items dropped in dungeons, problems were being caused.

- Relics have been increased in price, both normal and rare relics. Rare boss drops have also been tweaked.

Bug Fixes:

- Negative values on the audit viewer no longer have an absurdly high increase in %.

- "Random" order drops can no longer contain Unstable Mana Crystals at level 1.

- Fixed the bestiary filter on the guide.

- Tournaments will no longer reward the 2nd place reward even when you win, I believe this was making the achievement impossible as well, sorry.

- Tournaments no longer start later if the previous day was delayed.

- Fixed some crashes caused by enemy rival clothing sets.

- Tournaments are no longer delayed an hour occasionally without reason.

- Tournaments no longer crash when the dungeon expires.

- Fixed a bug where the guild's tournament entry would get overwritten by a bugged guild in a tournament bracket if saved and loaded.

- Fixed the Cabinet furniture item's visuals when above Basic.

- It is now possible to actually drop out of tournaments.

- The guide will now properly say when a service can be hired.

- The Major Mimic's eat attack and Smasha/Slamma's stomp attack have been slowed down.

- Fixed a crash with the Crow's Feather, which was also only working if a hero with the Reaper's set was also in the raid.