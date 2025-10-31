 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20626292
Update notes via Steam Community

A softlock bug was introduced with the first patch today and we wanted to resolve that before the weekend.

Bugs:

  • Fix softlock bug that occurred when the game was saved with the welder in hand, preventing the player from picking up any items.

