Less than two weeks until release!

NEW:

Alternate Gatherer Color option in the Settings menu.

Removed the Wishlist and Discord “Exit Game” popup for a standard confirmation popup.

New Menu Music, and Stone Rise music.

UPDATES:

Flame Tower attack speed reduced from 5/sec to 4/sec.

Updated Mission Table lighting.

Updated environment lighting in a number of missions, mostly around the Delver City missions.

Reduced the clipping that would occur from the Windy VFX.

Adjusted Tooltips so their display duration is no longer influenced by 2x speed.

Nerfed Bannerman by removing their 30% damage reduction.

Manasteel Fountain now awards its Manasteel after all the enemies in a wave are defeated, instead of when the next wave starts spawning.

Adjusted Wave variety throughout the Stone Rise and Delver City missions.

Simon and Allen now consistently start on the left/right side of the map, and their hotkeys + UI buttons match that positioning.

Added more Spore critters to Delver City missions.

Removed some Deadroot in the Delver City missions to make it a little easier to start building supportive structures.

FIXES:

Fixed texture issues on the Mission Table.

Fixed coloring issues of the trees and deadroot on the Mission Table.

The Conduit will no longer throw developer errors when it cannot be built. Oops.

Removed the ability to move past camera bounds (and bounce back) using WASD camera controls.

Addressed an issue where you may visibly be in play mode, but are actually paused.

The Interface now scales better for Ultra-wide displays.

Fixed errors in the Slow Tower’s tooltips.

The Noble Flame tower VFX should now render each part correctly.

GLHF!

-Jim