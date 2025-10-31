We’ve released a small but important update that fixes several issues and improves the player experience.
Bug Fixes
- Main Menu Vegetation: The vegetation display has been corrected and now works as intended.
- Agency Front Door: The door has been adjusted – players can now leave the building without issues.
Changes
- Flashlight in the Tutorial: The flashlight is now available during the tutorial. This makes the first steps easier and improves visibility.
Note:
This update does not require a new save. Simply download the update and continue playing.
