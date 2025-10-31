 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Path of Exile ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20626227 Edited 1 November 2025 – 00:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve released a small but important update that fixes several issues and improves the player experience.

Bug Fixes

  • Main Menu Vegetation: The vegetation display has been corrected and now works as intended.
  • Agency Front Door: The door has been adjusted – players can now leave the building without issues.


Changes

  • Flashlight in the Tutorial: The flashlight is now available during the tutorial. This makes the first steps easier and improves visibility.


Note:

This update does not require a new save. Simply download the update and continue playing.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1640701
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link