Happy Halloween! Here's a little update for the Public Test Server.

Please note that characters have been reset to the state that they were in at the start of the Burning Springs PTS period. This update introduces a fix for some players who lost progression status throughout the PTS. Resetting all characters allows us to confirm the fix.

Burning Springs

Gearin’ Up

Tamed Deathclaw now correctly leaves cage during event and returns after event.

Tamed Deathclaw is no longer stuck during the “Fend off the Snallygasters” stage of the event.

Deathclaw Matriarch and adds now correctly path to Tamed Deathclaw if it doesn’t reach the lower area of the junkyard.

Quests

Quest titles have been updated with final names for launch: "Welcoming Committee", "Might Makes Right", "Insurrection" and "When the Rust Settles"

Relogging during the Dirty Laundry quest no longer causes some Abraxodyne Intel to disappear if not already collected.

Insurrection - Relogging during the “Find the Key” step no longer causes the key to despawn.

Insurrection – Going to Moose’s house and interacting with the intercom now prompts Moose to ask for the password.

Insurrection – One player relogging during “Inspect the Bodies” objective no longer causes progression blockers for other players on the server in the same step.

Might Makes Right - Relogging during the “Complete the ‘Test of Dominance’” objective no longer artificially progresses challenge progress.

When the Rust Settles – Fixed reports of a crash during the fight in the Rust King’s arena.

When the Rust Settles - Fixed an issue where Rust Guard Champions may become mutinous and attack the Rust King instead of the player.

Bounty Hunting

The name displayed over the health bars for head hunt bosses are no longer blocked by a boss icon.

Player is no longer able to pick-up weapons thrown by enemies.

During the Rad Cleaner Head Hunt, players are now correctly shown the notice “The air is burning!” when starting.

Added Head Hunt Poster to the PTS locker to make it easier for players to engage with Head Hunts and give feedback.

Made several adjustments to various Head Hunts based on feedback and bug reports.

Misc

Upon creating Burning Springs Lifetime challenges, the flyout for completion now displays the correct tier of completion.

Splint now sells weapon mod crafting plans as opposed to modboxes.

Rusted Car Table reward is now craftable after being earned in completing a challenge.

Head Hunts, Gearin’ Up, and Sinkhole Solutions now count towards the “Complete Public Events” SCORE challenge above level 100 in a season.

Various fixes for typos, reward behavior, and terrain issues based on bug reports from PTS.

Perks

Bulletstorm: Switching the equipped grenade will no longer reset the Bullet Storm perk stack.

UI

UI: Explosives (Grenades) quantity on the HUD is no longer incorrect after closing the raids reward screen.

Photomode

Screenshots taken in Photomode are now color accurate to in game visuals.

Known Issues

Note: These issues are not exhaustive of all known issues in the patch, these are just high impact call-outs haven’t had a full fix submitted for them yet.

Quest

Dirty Laundry - Abraxodyne Intel cases my respawn upon cell reset, allowing players to pick them up again.

Insurrection – Relogging during the objective to speak to Eugene at the end of the quest causes the player to become blocked if they attempt to talk to Eugene again.

When the Rust Settles – Relogging during the “Prove yourself” objective blocks the player from interacting with Eugene, blocking quest progression.

Welcoming Committee - Killing the Ambush Captain causes an incorrect SFX sound to play.

Welcoming Committee – Ambush Captain’s power armor may display incorrectly

Misc