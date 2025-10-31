Finished the Wendigo baddie, and I will upload the new Holiday Havoc challenge maps to the Patreon very soon. Also fixed a couple of bugs (thanks to Macabre again, of course). There was a broken achievement in Ch.3 and the reps "Crimson Died" and "Gorbo Died" were getting erased in Ch.2 scripts. If one of those characters died in your playthrough and you already started Ch.2, you're probably gonna see them again. It has been fixed if you haven't started Ch.2 yet.

The new Holiday Havoc challenge map is called Howling Hunger, featuring the Wendigo. I'll be using the monster in Ch.6 also. Get Holiday Havoc on Patreon (I'll upload the new map soon).

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/c/lcsoftware

Complete list of changes:

-Fixed Friends in High Places achievement in Ch.3 (thanks to Macabre).

-Fixed stupid bug that erased Crimson Died and Gorbo Died reps at the beginning of Ch.2.

-Added new Holiday Havoc map for Patrons: Howling Hunger (Halloween).

-New baddie for Holiday Havoc: Zombie Lupulu.

-Finished scripts for new Wendigo baddie.

-Updated the in-game Wendigo text.