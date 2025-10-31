Hi Builders!ːthebuilderːːladyengineerː
Fourth update is out now:
🔹 We managed to fix those strange wooden fence parts that build themselves up after demolition.
🔹 The language now changes immediately after changin in options
🔹 There are detectors for character falling underground (e.g. under the Italian district).
🔹 There are detectors for items falling underground (e.g. also under the Italian district).
🔹 Heavier vehicles should not fly into space so often after being hit.
🔹 The ceiling in the house is finally there.
🔹 Minor improvements to the UI.
⬇️
⚠️ Remember - House Builder 2 is in Early Access. Gameplay errors can happen! Therefore, we look forward to your feedback. Most bugs are being fixed thanks to your reports.We kindly ask for your understanding. In addition, new solutions are also being introduced thanks to you – that's why we read every single one of your ideas! ⚠️
If you would like to ❤️ support us ❤️, please share your opinion about the game with other players! Just go to the shop:
Scroll down a little, and you should find the option. Your positive feedback gives us strength!
Have Fun!
Team House Builder 2
