Hi Builders!ːthebuilderːːladyengineerː

🔹 We managed to fix those strange wooden fence parts that build themselves up after demolition.🔹 The language now changes immediately after changin in options🔹 There are detectors for character falling underground (e.g. under the Italian district).🔹 There are detectors for items falling underground (e.g. also under the Italian district).🔹 Heavier vehicles should not fly into space so often after being hit.🔹 The ceiling in the house is finally there.🔹 Minor improvements to the UI.⬇️If you would like to ❤️❤️, please share your opinion about the game with other players! Just go to the shop:Scroll down a little, and you should find the option. Your positive feedback gives us strength!Have Fun!Team House Builder 2