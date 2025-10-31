Hello everyone! 👋

This update brings new content, improvements, and optimizations designed to make the horror experience even more intense and immersive.

I’ve worked to fully immerse you in the darkness and mysteries of the game, with smoother and more gripping gameplay.

🆕 New Content

Added new levels to explore, filled with dark corners and eerie details.

Introduced new monsters with unpredictable behavior and terrifying challenges.

Added a game story that deepens the horror atmosphere and the mysteries of the plot.

🌍 Localization

The game is now fully translated (in-game text and menus) into 12 languages:

🇬🇧 English

🇮🇹 Italian

🇨🇳 Simplified Chinese

🇷🇺 Russian

🇪🇸 Spanish

🇵🇹 Portuguese

🇰🇷 Korean

🇩🇪 German

🇯🇵 Japanese

🇫🇷 French

🇵🇱 Polish

🇹🇷 Turkish

⚙️ Improvements

Improved save and load system for greater reliability during intense sessions.

Updated main menu with a clearer interface, while keeping the dark atmosphere.

Adjusted some level elements to make movement smoother and the experience more immersive.

Enhanced audio quality, adding detailed effects to increase tension and fear.

🐞 Bug Fixes

Fixed the V-Sync issue that wasn’t working correctly.

Minor fixes and general optimizations for a more stable experience.

This update represents the most complete and stable version of the game so far.

Dive into the darkness, explore the new levels, and face the creatures that await… if you dare. 🎮