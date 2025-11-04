 Skip to content
Major 4 November 2025 Build 20626109
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We’ve been working hard to improve Ratz Instagib and are excited to share the latest update.

Engine Update and Bug Fixes

The game has been upgraded from Unity 4 to Unity 2017, bringing improved performance, stability, and compatibility. We’ve also fixed a variety of bugs and made minor changes for Survival Mode based on your feedback.

New Free Cosmetics

To celebrate this update, we’ve added four new free cosmetic items for you to unlock in-game:

Supporter Pack: The Butcher

We’ve released our first Supporter Pack called The Butcher, which includes four unique cosmetic items including an entirely new back attachment. Supporting the game helps us continue development and improve Ratz Instagib for everyone.

Thank you for being part of the community and for helping make Ratz Instagib even better.

Lino & the Rarebyte Team

