Added the option to restart the current battle after failure, preventing frustrating losses and providing a better player experience.

Optimized the scroll wheel and drag experience in the Gallery and Achievements interfaces.

Added a setting to disable uploading scores to the leaderboard. Players can choose not to upload their scores in the leaderboard interface, offering an option to protect their privacy.

Changed the penalty for disabling tile types into a score multiplier. The number of tile types allowed when entering battle is now limited to 4-8. Starting with 4 types gives a score multiplier of 1, with the multiplier increasing by 1 for each additional type, up to a maximum of 5.

After selecting a cartridge, if cartridges appear again, all options will be Bananas.