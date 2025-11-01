New Additions
Added the option to restart the current battle after failure, preventing frustrating losses and providing a better player experience.
Optimized the scroll wheel and drag experience in the Gallery and Achievements interfaces.
Added a setting to disable uploading scores to the leaderboard. Players can choose not to upload their scores in the leaderboard interface, offering an option to protect their privacy.
Changed the penalty for disabling tile types into a score multiplier. The number of tile types allowed when entering battle is now limited to 4-8. Starting with 4 types gives a score multiplier of 1, with the multiplier increasing by 1 for each additional type, up to a maximum of 5.
After selecting a cartridge, if cartridges appear again, all options will be Bananas.
Removed the Skip Spin Animation feature.
Optimizations & Adjustments
Adjusted Computer Bot's passive: Changed from gaining a Lightbulb on critical hit to gaining a Lightbulb for every 4 critical hits.
Reduced the number of tiles placed required for Lighting Bot to gain a Lightbulb from 17 to 12.
Adjusted the Insect tile Hawk Moth: Changed Shield effect from +1/2/3 to +2/4/6 when an Insect is placed.
Adjusted the Insect tile Mantis: Changed ATK gain from +2/4/6 to +3/6/9 when it eats the Insect on the previous square for every 3 spins.
Adjusted the Insect tile Fly: Changed ATK gain for adjacent tiles from +1/2/3 to +2/4/6 when a tile dies.
Difficulty 5: Changed Coins rewarded for defeating an opponent from -2 to -1, reducing early-game difficulty.
Swapped Difficulty 6: Purchase price +1 with Difficulty 13: Opponent's starting ATK +5%, reducing early-game difficulty.
Swapped Difficulty 7: Legendary tile chance -1% with Difficulty 15: Opponent's ATK increase +5% when they level up, reducing early-game difficulty.
Removed the starting ATK for Lv. 1 Piggy Bank and added a +1 Shield effect instead.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where the Stamp had no effect when landed on multi-type tiles.
Fixed a bug where the player's Coins and HP could exceed the int.max value.
Fixed a bug where selling tiles from the standby area via the Wreath did not trigger the corresponding achievement.
Fixed a bug where the Coin reward from skipping a cartridge would disappear upon restarting the next battle.
Fixed a bug where the character description was not updated after obtaining the Watch.
