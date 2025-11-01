 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20626099 Edited 1 November 2025 – 09:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Additions

  • Added the option to restart the current battle after failure, preventing frustrating losses and providing a better player experience.

  • Optimized the scroll wheel and drag experience in the Gallery and Achievements interfaces.

  • Added a setting to disable uploading scores to the leaderboard. Players can choose not to upload their scores in the leaderboard interface, offering an option to protect their privacy.

  • Changed the penalty for disabling tile types into a score multiplier. The number of tile types allowed when entering battle is now limited to 4-8. Starting with 4 types gives a score multiplier of 1, with the multiplier increasing by 1 for each additional type, up to a maximum of 5.

  • After selecting a cartridge, if cartridges appear again, all options will be Bananas.

  • Removed the Skip Spin Animation feature.

Optimizations & Adjustments

  • Adjusted Computer Bot's passive: Changed from gaining a Lightbulb on critical hit to gaining a Lightbulb for every 4 critical hits.

  • Reduced the number of tiles placed required for Lighting Bot to gain a Lightbulb from 17 to 12.

  • Adjusted the Insect tile Hawk Moth: Changed Shield effect from +1/2/3 to +2/4/6 when an Insect is placed.

  • Adjusted the Insect tile Mantis: Changed ATK gain from +2/4/6 to +3/6/9 when it eats the Insect on the previous square for every 3 spins.

  • Adjusted the Insect tile Fly: Changed ATK gain for adjacent tiles from +1/2/3 to +2/4/6 when a tile dies.

  • Difficulty 5: Changed Coins rewarded for defeating an opponent from -2 to -1, reducing early-game difficulty.

  • Swapped Difficulty 6: Purchase price +1 with Difficulty 13: Opponent's starting ATK +5%, reducing early-game difficulty.

  • Swapped Difficulty 7: Legendary tile chance -1% with Difficulty 15: Opponent's ATK increase +5% when they level up, reducing early-game difficulty.

  • Removed the starting ATK for Lv. 1 Piggy Bank and added a +1 Shield effect instead.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the Stamp had no effect when landed on multi-type tiles.

  • Fixed a bug where the player's Coins and HP could exceed the int.max value.

  • Fixed a bug where selling tiles from the standby area via the Wreath did not trigger the corresponding achievement.

  • Fixed a bug where the Coin reward from skipping a cartridge would disappear upon restarting the next battle.

  • Fixed a bug where the character description was not updated after obtaining the Watch.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3371511
