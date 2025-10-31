Happy Halloween everyone!
I hope everyone's been having a great during the day. For anyone who plans to play AFK_GF, there have been some special secrets, and I'm sure some of the characters have dressed up for the occasion. With a last-minute crunch, I hope someone gets a unique experience with the game today. The following things have been added in the recent update.
Music Room Clean Up.
Miscellaneous Spelling Clean Up.
Halloween Update
Other Secrets for the Curious People.
Thank you for everyone who's supported me and I wish you all have a great day!
