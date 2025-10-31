 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20626087 Edited 31 October 2025 – 19:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Happy Halloween everyone!

I hope everyone's been having a great during the day. For anyone who plans to play AFK_GF, there have been some special secrets, and I'm sure some of the characters have dressed up for the occasion. With a last-minute crunch, I hope someone gets a unique experience with the game today. The following things have been added in the recent update.

  • Music Room Clean Up.

  • Miscellaneous Spelling Clean Up.

  • Halloween Update

  • Other Secrets for the Curious People.

    Thank you for everyone who's supported me and I wish you all have a great day!

