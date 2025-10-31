Hi,
In this update I’ve added a new projectile type and a bunch of real improvements. In short: a knockback projectile, smoother pushback on fortifications, autosave and boss fixes, optimizations, and nicer post-effects in cutscenes.
⮞ See it in action first:
🔹 What’s new / Highlights
NEW projectile type: “knockback.” Turn on pushback and play with wave physics on the screen.
Fortifications with bite. Pushback on defenses is smoother and easier to read.
Safer campaigns. I improved the save system and autosave in the campaign.
Bosses polished. Fewer “weird” cases, better telegraphs.
Better cutscenes. Upgraded post-effects — the image “breathes” nicer.
🧾 Full changelog 1.3.5
Added a “knockback” projectile (preset: WALL DEFENSE + knockback setting).
Smoothed pushback logic for projectiles and fortifications (more stable collisions and feel).
Improved the save system and campaign autosave (fewer edge cases after cutscenes/map screens).
Emitters: fixes + new feature: “empty emitter” (handy for spikes/fort defense).
Bosses: behavior and hitbox tweaks in selected phases.
Polish: animations, VFX, minor UI tweaks.
Performance: several internal CPU/GPU optimizations.
Cutscenes: upgraded post-effects (clearer contrast, more cinematic vibe).
Balance: fortifications push +100 units farther.
Gamepad: small mapping/vibration fixes.
Other minor fixes and code cleanup.
🖥️ Included builds
Windows (32/64-bit), macOS (64-bit), Linux (64-bit) and the browser version.
❓How to update
Steam will do it automatically; if not — click Verify integrity of game files in Settings, or restart the game.
The demo has this patch too — you can quickly try the new knockback without touching your saves.
💡 GIF tip
Use the WALL DEFENSE preset, enable knockback, trigger a high-density wave — 5–8 seconds and you’re set. A perfect evening pattern.
Thanks for the feedback and reports — they help me ship these “mini-revolutions” faster. Got an idea for the next preset or a quality-of-life tweak? Hit me up. — Airem (solo dev)
Changelog (Current version 1.3.5 — 01.01.2025) :: Pattern Survivors: Bullet Hell General Discussions