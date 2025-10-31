Hi,

In this update I’ve added a new projectile type and a bunch of real improvements. In short: a knockback projectile, smoother pushback on fortifications, autosave and boss fixes, optimizations, and nicer post-effects in cutscenes.

⮞ See it in action first:







🔹 What’s new / Highlights

NEW projectile type: “knockback.” Turn on pushback and play with wave physics on the screen.

Fortifications with bite. Pushback on defenses is smoother and easier to read.

Safer campaigns. I improved the save system and autosave in the campaign.

Bosses polished. Fewer “weird” cases, better telegraphs.

Better cutscenes. Upgraded post-effects — the image “breathes” nicer.

🧾 Full changelog 1.3.5

Added a “knockback” projectile (preset: WALL DEFENSE + knockback setting).

Smoothed pushback logic for projectiles and fortifications (more stable collisions and feel).

Improved the save system and campaign autosave (fewer edge cases after cutscenes/map screens).

Emitters: fixes + new feature: “empty emitter” (handy for spikes/fort defense).

Bosses: behavior and hitbox tweaks in selected phases.

Polish: animations, VFX , minor UI tweaks.

Performance: several internal CPU/GPU optimizations.

Cutscenes: upgraded post-effects (clearer contrast, more cinematic vibe).

Balance: fortifications push +100 units farther .

Gamepad: small mapping/vibration fixes.

Other minor fixes and code cleanup.





🖥️ Included builds

Windows (32/64-bit), macOS (64-bit), Linux (64-bit) and the browser version.





❓How to update

Steam will do it automatically; if not — click Verify integrity of game files in Settings, or restart the game.

The demo has this patch too — you can quickly try the new knockback without touching your saves.



💡 GIF tip

Use the WALL DEFENSE preset, enable knockback, trigger a high-density wave — 5–8 seconds and you’re set. A perfect evening pattern.

Thanks for the feedback and reports — they help me ship these “mini-revolutions” faster. Got an idea for the next preset or a quality-of-life tweak? Hit me up. — Airem (solo dev)

