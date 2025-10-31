With the halloween season I wanted to update the playtest to include a new character! Edna, the Necromancer! Technically Edna has been in the game since the launch of the playtest but I wanted her to have her own personality through her own units and their own traits, so, that's what I did! Remember to unlock Edna you need to win at least one run on your save file, then you have her unlocked permanently!



Edna now has her own 30 Units and 12 Traits, the traits and units have a focus on summons, magic and the occult to play into her necromancy theme, as well as her signature artifact! I wont go too in detail into the units and their abilities to let you experience it on your own but here's some examples of some traits I have developed



Cultist: Cultists select a chosen unit who steals AD, AP, and HP from all other cultists and grows in size.



Charcoal: Depending on how many unique charcoal units you have summon a beast, if they kill a unit give them permanent damage AMP



I also did a couple of miscellaneous bug fixes and some UI fixes.



If anyone plays let me know how it goes and what you think of the update and or the game! Thanks for reading or playing in advance!

