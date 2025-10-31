Welcome, Survivor!



We're releasing a hotfix update for version 0.9.1.





Sorry it take a few days for us to implement the Steam Cloud issue fix. The overall size of our Awesome Games Studio family grew by one member. As such, one of the core devs got stuck in the fatherhood. Please, accept our apologies for every single save game issue that some of you have encountered!



Here's the list of changes:

Added "Privacy Mode" which hides your real Steam account name in the in-game menus.



New indicator icon added for the "Pills" item active effect (when Healhpak is collected).



Ghost's Survivor color code changed slightly for better readability (is now more pastel-like).



[Steam] Fixed save game cloud-related issues. In the case of these kind of errors in the future (which may appear for multiple reasons, e.g. server issues), please disable the save cloud in the game's properties in Steam Library and/or backup your save files manually.



Fixed runs from run history and leaderboards (Steam) not being displayed / returning an error.



Added additional safety checks against the in-game auto-save going wrong.



Fix for Healthpak power-up being collectible when at max HP.



Fix for "Resuscitation: Valhalla" ability evolution not reducing max HP.



Fix for damage type badges not adding tag points.



Potential fix against "Death is Approaching" achievement not triggering correctly.



Added a 0.35s delay for controls between different endscreens / game over screens.



Fixes for sound volume settings not saving correctly.



Other minor fixes (e.g. interface errors).

Additionally, there was also one unnamed hotfix last week, which consisted of:



Medic: Syringe Gun: Fixed the lack of projectile collider.



Medic: Medical Drone: Now shoots more often, projectiles are faster, damage scaling was improved.



Fixed "Gem" items not being calculated correctly.



One Hit: Death Terminal: Lowered the difficulty a bit.



Save file & config file saving/loading fixes & tweaks.



Fixes for V-Sync setting not saving correctly.

More improvements and additions are coming, so keep up your feedback and suggestions!





ㅤStay awesome,

ㅤㅤAwesome Games Studio





ㅤ Discord ㅤ X / Twitter ㅤ Facebook ㅤ Instagram ㅤ TikTok





