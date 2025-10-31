 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20625912 Edited 31 October 2025 – 19:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello everyone!
First of all, I want to thank you all for purchasing the game. Many of you have been reporting some annoying bugs, and here’s the fix!

PATCH NOTES:

- Fixed a bug where you could go out of bounds in "Ceiling Headache".

- Fixed a bug where Arthur didn’t detect certain floors in Dreamland.

- Fixed a bug where you could clip through a wall in "Daisy Garden".

- Fixed a bug that prevented you from unlocking certain secret skins.

- Fixed a bug where some achievements wouldn’t trigger when they were supposed to.

If you run into any other issues, don’t hesitate to let me know!
And feel free to post your favorite screenshots and leave a review if you’d like, it really helps a lot!

