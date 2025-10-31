DEMO UPDATE - Version-0.11.3f3
Hello, Stranded Survivor! ⚓
The new All Will Fall Demo Update is finally here, and it might just be the last one before we release our game!
Gameplay
Storm and Junknado remove fishing spots.
Old steel parts are now gatherable.
Change corner cutting assumed cost down to 10% extra to allow citizens pathfind correctly.
Fix pathfinding overestimating path costs, which sometimes resulted in sub-optimal paths.
200 IQ large wood support 4x4 rework.
Remove Gathering Hut. Idle citizens will now automatically take from basic resource piles,
Remaining Gathering Huts now have a range from which employees gather resources.
Tier 2 stands use electricity instead of employees.
Reworked lots of Events.
Photo Mode is now available! Use it to tweak camera settings and animate camera movements to capture your beautiful cities on film!
UI
In event requirements - whether Policy or Research technology is required
Don't draw bubbles if something is selected.
Display logistics paths overview when production buildings are selected.
Show buff tooltips in Event Outcomes, which give Technologies.
Fix settings not re-enabling UI element - fixes error and subtle issues with UI after opening faulty graphics settings
Graphics
Add "Conditional Rendering" system, which allows dynamically enabling or disabling models. Paths and stairs get railings!
Occlude water specular highlights when in the shadow.
Add rotations to crane animations and sync them with production progress.
Audio
Boiling sounds added
Household sounds added
Physics
Remaining support is now calculated for all buildings. It will appear in the selected building menu gauge.
Display remaining support change when building Structures - it should help evaluate how new buildings will affect physics.
Update Gatherable data when buildings move - Gatherables reachable by Huts would get stale if any of them moved
Optimization
Optimize approximate shadow system scheduling.
Optimize logistics to not check all resource buildings if they have resources.
Optimize voxel-based Ambient Occlusion generation - the game should stutter on city updates much less
Misc fixes
Fix copied and painted buildings not getting saved correctly.
Correctly schedule citizen path requests from the next position - fixes citizens returning to the previous position to then going forward again.
Plants can be deconstructed without technologies.
Fix the lack of festivity.
Fix boat entrance node generation for floating resources - potentially fixes a crash.
Just a reminder, our rough release window is early 2026, so make sure you're following us here and our social channels so you don't miss our announcement of the exact date.
Wishlist & Play the Demo now!
Thanks for reading Survivor! Follow ALL WILL FALL: Physics-Based Survival City Builder to stay updated.
Have any feedback for us? Visit our discussion page here or join our Discord server to let us know.
Keep building, just don't crumble!
SOCIAL: DISCORD | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | REDDIT | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TIKTOK | BLUESKY
Changed files in this update