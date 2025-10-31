DEMO UPDATE - Version-0.11.3f3

The new All Will Fall Demo Update is finally here, and it might just be the last one before we release our game!

Storm and Junknado remove fishing spots.

Old steel parts are now gatherable.

Change corner cutting assumed cost down to 10% extra to allow citizens pathfind correctly.

Fix pathfinding overestimating path costs, which sometimes resulted in sub-optimal paths.

200 IQ large wood support 4x4 rework.

Remove Gathering Hut. Idle citizens will now automatically take from basic resource piles,

Remaining Gathering Huts now have a range from which employees gather resources.

Tier 2 stands use electricity instead of employees.

Reworked lots of Events.