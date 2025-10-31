Hey Deathliverers!

Happy Halloween!

We've got a big update for you today. First, we've optimized the game, so you should notice a big difference (especially in terms of fps). We've also updated the city, with a Halloween theme, of course!



Optimization

We have completely reworked the game's graphics, display distances, fog, and lighting. The goal was to increase and stabilize the FPS for each configuration. It should work and you should have a high and stable FPS. However even if we have tested as much as possible on our end, should you still encounter problems then please contact us via:

We notice complaints from AMD users. If you have AMD hardware, let us know if this update helps or not

Halloween

The city of Meast is getting ready for Halloween! Its streets are now paved with pumpkins, coffins, and other decorations... but also candy! Find them, they're sweet and boosted! And if you run into the locals, they've also dressed up for the occasion...

Here is the full list of our fix or addition to the game:

Optimization

Changing the render path to reduce lighting calculation on the CPU,

Better rendered batching object together to reduce calculation on the GPU,

Fine tune the render distance of objects,

Replace outside map terrain by lighter models with less meshes for similar result,

Tweak terrain parameters to better batch vegetation and reduce render distance,

Changing fog parameter to get similar result with better performances,

Texture size reduce and mesh compression increased to take less memory,

And many more hidden tick box activated or deactivated here and there,

Halloween

Enemies have new skins,

New hats are available for players,

Consumable candies can be found in the city,

The city has been redesigned with a Halloween theme (decorations added),

The forest now has spider webs blocking some paths (but no spiders, we promise!),

Bugs:

Fix: Money bug if you try to take it right after a delivery,

Fix: Grow back to full size in a place you don't fit,

Troublesome known bug:

Whenever someone (other than the host) grab an object and drop it then disconnect before someone else touched the object , it will be invisible and "un-grabbable" by all other players (A hot fix will come as soon as we can)

We know a bunch of other bugs that will be fixed next week, but the previous one is kind of vicious...

We wish you a pleasant Halloween evening, eating candy, pizza, and getting scratched.