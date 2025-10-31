## General

* Improved Reaver Depot lights.

* Improved Galgalim Orb Laser Array sound.



## Bug Fixes

* Fixed Perfect Forever not creating Caitiffs if a unit that can Hijack is adjacent to the target.

* Fixed Perfect Logistics technology description.

* Fixed being able to build roads on volcanoes.

* Fixed Gourmand's Fate icon appearing as a question mark in the quest screen.

* Fixed Furtive Tribunal praise text name reference.

* Fixed minor typo.



## Modding

* Added `removeBuilding type=""` tile effect.

* Added `noBuilding` condition to tile conditions.

