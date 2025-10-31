## General
* Improved Reaver Depot lights.
* Improved Galgalim Orb Laser Array sound.
## Bug Fixes
* Fixed Perfect Forever not creating Caitiffs if a unit that can Hijack is adjacent to the target.
* Fixed Perfect Logistics technology description.
* Fixed being able to build roads on volcanoes.
* Fixed Gourmand's Fate icon appearing as a question mark in the quest screen.
* Fixed Furtive Tribunal praise text name reference.
* Fixed minor typo.
## Modding
* Added `removeBuilding type=""` tile effect.
* Added `noBuilding` condition to tile conditions.
Version 1.2.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows Depot 1481172
Linux Depot 1481173
Changed files in this update