31 October 2025 Build 20625834 Edited 31 October 2025 – 17:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
## General
* Improved Reaver Depot lights.
* Improved Galgalim Orb Laser Array sound.

## Bug Fixes
* Fixed Perfect Forever not creating Caitiffs if a unit that can Hijack is adjacent to the target.
* Fixed Perfect Logistics technology description.
* Fixed being able to build roads on volcanoes.
* Fixed Gourmand's Fate icon appearing as a question mark in the quest screen.
* Fixed Furtive Tribunal praise text name reference.
* Fixed minor typo.

## Modding
* Added `removeBuilding type=""` tile effect.
* Added `noBuilding` condition to tile conditions.

