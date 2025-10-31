Hey everyone, we've been working endlessly fixing the bugs we received, it's now time for a patch update. This update does not include the custom movie tapes system as I'm still finalizing some things, we will have it in soon!
More additions coming soon.
v.1.2.6 Change log:
Additions
Hot Dog Bun Holder
Right click pizza heat lamp to also set price.
During tutorial customers will always buy chips.
Slot machine balances and lowered price.
Fixes
Fixed lightbulbs not breaking.
Fixed Workers not returning next day.
Fixed security workers following customers and never coming back.
Fixed Janitors no longer slip and fall.
Fixed Stockers stocking unset shelves when told not to.
Fixed wall materials not updating upgradable walls.
Fixed hex code input field not working.
Fixed customers dropping items after they bought them.
Fixed end of day ui being behind box ui.
Fixed popcorn machine door material.
Fixed boxes going through walls when throwing.
Fixed projector items not persisting after upgrades.
Fixed trucks getting stuck.
Fixed worker salaries changing wrong ones.
Changed files in this update