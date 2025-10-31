 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20625720 Edited 31 October 2025 – 18:09:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Mainly rift design and ai polishing.
  1. Updated 'benthic archer' (still palceholder) skin
  2. Updated 'benthic imp' (still palceholder) skin
  3. Updated 'benthic imp' behaviour with more erratic movements
  4. Benthic daemons now attack atlantean homes
  5. Updated AI Wizard behaviour, they now more actively hunt orichalcum and can cast speed up
  6. Added placeholder feedback when a wizard is under his fortress protective area of effect
  7. Added tracking of atlantean home status, avoid them being razed !

