- Updated 'benthic archer' (still palceholder) skin
- Updated 'benthic imp' (still palceholder) skin
- Updated 'benthic imp' behaviour with more erratic movements
- Benthic daemons now attack atlantean homes
- Updated AI Wizard behaviour, they now more actively hunt orichalcum and can cast speed up
- Added placeholder feedback when a wizard is under his fortress protective area of effect
- Added tracking of atlantean home status, avoid them being razed !
Mainly rift design and ai polishing.
