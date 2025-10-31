 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 Path of Exile New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20625698 Edited 31 October 2025 – 20:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

 Added:

 - New One Page UI in central panel

 - Support for low-energy Bluetooth devices

 Fixed:

 - Images are not played over the network

 - Some minor fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit PLAY'A VR Video Player Content Depot 1114421
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit PLAY'A VR Video Player OSX Depot 1114422
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link