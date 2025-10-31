Changelog:

[Features] Physical revolvers! Cylinders can be spun using your hands, the environment or the enemies. The ejector rod is physical as well so you no longer have to whip the casings out (although you still can, if you so wish) and you can close the cylinder physically, again, without whipping.



[Changes]

Added protection against corrupted save files. Any corrupted data will now try to fix itself according to previous backups. This may cause small amounts of progression loss but it shouldn't ever break altogether.



Enemies now properly abide by their visibility. They shouldn't keep firing at you if you're hidden behind a building.





[Gore]

Added brains inside skulls



Added lungs inside ribcages





[Weapons]

Added an Autocannon that fires small but devastating cannonballs





[Performance]

Added a graphics option to disable shadows altogether which should be a massive speed-up on lower end setups





[Fixes]

Fixed zombie bite attacks and made them more dangerous



Fixed zombie swipe attacks (again, much more dangerous in addition to looking better)



Fixed performance in the Church level



Enemies shouldn't get up any longer if they're missing both legs.



Slide and bolt handling should be a bit more reliable (less over-stretching or rotating off the sliding axis)



Bolt-actions should also be a bit more reliable now (not too sure about this one since I can't seem to reproduce the most common issue with my setup)





Updated Unity version to patch up the vulnerability that was found recently





I'd like to start off by apologizing for the long gap since the last update. Life got real busy really quickly but it seems likely that I'll have a bit more time from now on.In any case, I hope you enjoy the update despite it being on the smaller side! Happy Halloween!